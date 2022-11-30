Democrats are optimistic Michigan’s presidential primary could be moved up. What does that mean for the GOP?

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Lifelong Georgia Democrat votes Republican for first time, says Biden 'opened my eyes': 'Enough is enough'
'Fox & Friends' enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth speak to voters on key issues.
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Grassley hopes Democrats ‘aren’t stupid enough’ to shake up Iowa’s first-in-nation status
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) hopes Democrats "aren't stupid enough" to remove Iowa's first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
Judge sanctions MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for ‘fishing expedition’ into Kent County election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – A judge rejected MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s demand for Kent County election records as a costly “fishing expedition” in Lindell’s effort to defend a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29,...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
Democrat Christy Smith knows she'll lose her congressional race. She blames her own party
As Republican Rep. Mike Garcia nears reelection in a Democratic L.A. County district, second-guessing begins. Democrat Christy Smith says she got 'next to zero' help.
Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket
Hall's cross-party endorsement is reminiscent of former state Sen. Vernon Jones's dalliance with the right. The post Black Georgia Democrat Who Lost Lieutenant Governor Race Endorses Republican Ticket appeared first on NewsOne.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Washington Examiner
GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority
Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks. Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes...
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Three-time loser: Obama blames Trump for GOP failures in last three elections
After Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance in which they failed to capture the Senate and only managed to gain a slim majority in the House, party leaders are seeking to determine where they went wrong.
Obama rallies for Warnock ahead of high-stakes Georgia Senate runoff
Former President Obama stumped for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) on Thursday night to offer the senator a last-minute boost ahead of his consequential Georgia runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock and Walker are facing off against each other for a second time this cycle in the Georgia Senate race after...
I'm governor of Maryland. Here's why Biden's midterm 'closing argument' isn't working with voters in my state
President Biden brings his "closing argument" to Maryland Monday night, but he'll find no refuge here from voters fed up with his policies on the economy, crime and wokeism.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 1