ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Democrats are optimistic Michigan’s presidential primary could be moved up. What does that mean for the GOP?

By Simon Schuster
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy