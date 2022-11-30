ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Photo shows very lucky escape for driver after M1 smart motorway crash

Thames Valley Police have revealed a dramatic image of a crash between two vehicles on the M1 smart motorway at Milton Keynes. The picture shows the front of a large van completely smashed after hitting the rear end of a truck. Another van can also be seen in the background of the picture with a smashed bonnet.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Train strikes to cause Christmas chaos in Buckinghamshire

Anybody planning to travel home by train for Christmas may have to drive home instead as more than eight days of rail strikes have been confirmed over Christmas and New Year. All of the days of industrial action are expected to impact train services in Buckinghamshire. Chiltern Railways, Avanti West...
buckinghamshirelive.com

More than 700 fires in waste trucks and sites caused by batteries thrown away

More than 700 fires in waste trucks and sites are caused by batteries that haven’t been removed from electricals, according to research conducted by Material Focus amongst local authorities across the UK. The research was commissioned to raise awareness of a new campaign by Recycle Your Electricals - “Stop Battery Fires Campaign” - to raise awareness of how householders can recycle their batteries and electricals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy