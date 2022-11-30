Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Marston Vale train line between Bedford and Bletchley suspended 'until further notice' after firm collapses
All trains running on the Marston Vale Live have been suspended, leaving bus replacements running between Bedford and Bletchley "until further notice". It comes after the London Northwestern Railway said that Vivarail had collapsed. The firm was responsible for maintaining the Class 230 trains which run on the line. It...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Photo shows very lucky escape for driver after M1 smart motorway crash
Thames Valley Police have revealed a dramatic image of a crash between two vehicles on the M1 smart motorway at Milton Keynes. The picture shows the front of a large van completely smashed after hitting the rear end of a truck. Another van can also be seen in the background of the picture with a smashed bonnet.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Train strikes to cause Christmas chaos in Buckinghamshire
Anybody planning to travel home by train for Christmas may have to drive home instead as more than eight days of rail strikes have been confirmed over Christmas and New Year. All of the days of industrial action are expected to impact train services in Buckinghamshire. Chiltern Railways, Avanti West...
buckinghamshirelive.com
More than 700 fires in waste trucks and sites caused by batteries thrown away
More than 700 fires in waste trucks and sites are caused by batteries that haven’t been removed from electricals, according to research conducted by Material Focus amongst local authorities across the UK. The research was commissioned to raise awareness of a new campaign by Recycle Your Electricals - “Stop Battery Fires Campaign” - to raise awareness of how householders can recycle their batteries and electricals.
Comments / 0