California State

ABC10

More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park

At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is still accepting public comment over a controversial proposal that would implement major changes to net metering for solar customers of PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E. If approved by the CPUC, the policy, known as NEM 3.0, would reduce by around 75% the credit that solar owners receive for the The post Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies

Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

California Water Report: Potential Shortages for the Bay Area

Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1

Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
SACRAMENTO, CA
citrusheightssentinel.com

Water district says most customers would see a 6.5% increase on bill

Sentinel staff report– — If a proposed rate increase passes later this month, the Citrus Heights Water District said in a post last week that a typical customer will see an overall increase of 6.5% in their bi-monthly bills. A chart posted on the district’s social media on...
foxla.com

Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Central California

INYO COUNTY, Calif. - A small earthquake struck Friday morning in Central California, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:21 a.m. about four miles west of Big Pine. It was recorded at a depth of less than a mile. Are you prepared for...
BIG PINE, CA
PLANetizen

Napa County Announces Forgivable Loans for Affordable ADU Rentals

Napa County residents will now be able to access forgivable loans for building accessory dwelling units (ADUs), provided that they rent the ADU at below-market rates for five years, with a portion of the loan to be forgiven for each year of compliance. According to an article by Barry Eberling...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Project Roomkey Housing: Homeless Say it Wasn’t a Benefit

Ever since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Project Roomkey started in 2020 as a way to help the homeless stay off the street by utilizing motel and hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has undergone big changes. It went from a program born out of necessity to keep vulnerable people from dying, to a boondoggle of a program which cities across the state use to put homeless when they take down their encampments.
CALIFORNIA STATE

