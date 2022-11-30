ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
PennLive.com

Researchers seek lost Native American boarding school graves

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — The bodies of more than 80 Native American children are buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska. But for decades, the location of the student cemetery has been a mystery, lost over time after the school closed in 1931 and memories faded of the once-busy campus that sprawled over 640 acres in the tiny community of Genoa.
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
