Man accused of killing girlfriend turns himself into Pa. police
Anthony M. Kennedy, who was charged with aggravated murder last week, turned himself into Pa. police, according to reports. Kennedy has been accused of killing his girlfriend Adrianna Taylor who went missing from Cleveland a month and a half ago. According to reports, Taylor’s body was found buried in a...
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
‘Immigrant communities are welcome here’: Philly stands strong on sanctuary as Gov. Abbott sends buses from Texas
PHILADELPHIA — So far five unscheduled buses carrying more than 200 immigrants from Texas have pulled up in Philadelphia, targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott because it’s a sanctuary city. The biggest surprise to activists here? That it took him so long. Because Philadelphia is not just a sanctuary...
Researchers seek lost Native American boarding school graves
GENOA, Neb. (AP) — The bodies of more than 80 Native American children are buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska. But for decades, the location of the student cemetery has been a mystery, lost over time after the school closed in 1931 and memories faded of the once-busy campus that sprawled over 640 acres in the tiny community of Genoa.
Pa. House GOP leader accuses Democrats of attempting a ‘paperwork insurrection’
The partisan feuding over control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was on full display during dueling news conferences on Thursday, prompting one leader to accuse the other of attempting a “paperwork insurrection.”. House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia stood by her assertion that the majority caucus controlling...
Orders for the abortion pills have spiked in Pennsylvania. What women need to know | Opinion
The abortion pill is now the most common abortion procedure in Pennsylvania, accounting for more than half of all abortions in our state. But is the abortion pill as safe as women are led to believe?. The facts show that use of the abortion pill carries serious health risks. Risks...
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
As 5 buses of migrants arrive, Philly stays strong on sanctuary status
So far five unscheduled buses carrying more than 200 immigrants from Texas have pulled up in Philadelphia, targeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott because it’s a sanctuary city. The biggest surprise to activists here? That it took him so long. Philadelphia is not just a sanctuary city. It stands...
Non-religious voters in growing numbers strive ‘to keep church and state separate’
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
