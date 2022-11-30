ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers

By Scott Den Herder
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Do5j_0jShcFUU00

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The United States Department of Labor said several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime.

The investigation found that five local Japan House restaurants violated federal laws governing tipped wages and overtime in the Fair Labor Standards Act , according to the US Department of Labor.

The department recovered $80,212 in back wages for 52 workers from restaurant owners, Fa Fa 318 LLC and Sanxi Inc.

“Today’s workers have the ability to choose employers who pay full wages and respect workers’ rights. Food service industry employers who comply with labor laws and appreciate the dignity of work will have the greatest appeal to workers, whether they’re joining the workforce or looking for new job opportunities,” said US Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina. “We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices.”

The five Japan House restaurant locations cited by the department of labor are listed below:

  • 1989 E. Main St., Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29307
  • 1703 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Suite C, Spartanburg, SC 29301
  • 2252 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316
  • 11010 Asheville Highway, Inman, SC 29349
  • 2795 Memorial Highway, Lake Lure, NC 28746
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 30

Francesca Pinto
3d ago

These workers have a very low hourly wages.Shame on these Restaurants stealing their tips.I usually give my servers cash, and directly to them!

Reply(4)
11
Wayne Reed
3d ago

which five restaurants that why we can avoid them by not eating there or working for them

Reply(1)
12
Jodie Britt
1d ago

This is the reason I never add a tip. I put it in there hand myself. I've never trusted adding a tip to the bill for anywhere.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
COLLETTSVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy