Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first...
EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Spain coach Luis Enrique opens up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bicycle rides. Streaming sessions. Instagram posts. Honest talks about sex, politics and his late daughter. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Australia defender Souttar takes on the greats at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — From a World Cup -threatening knee injury to marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer's biggest tournament, it’s been a wild ride for Australia defender Harry Souttar. Now, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina on Saturday and elimination from the World Cup,...
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the same day...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Rested France faces Poland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France, the reigning World Cup champions, has been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round Sunday. Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game...
Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent...
Game of lies bonds England ahead of Senegal World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A card game that relies on deception is strengthening the bond among England’s players ahead of their match against Senegal in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Werewolf, a game of roleplay and deduction, has become a popular pastime for the squad...
Fury stops Chisora in 10th round of heavyweight title bout
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury easily retained his WBC heavyweight belt by stopping Derek Chisora again thanks to his overwhelming advantage of reach and height on Saturday. Referee Victor Loughlin didn't end the one-sided all-British fight until 10 seconds remained in the 10th round. It could have finished five rounds sooner and nobody could have complained. Not least Chisora, who could hardly see out of his right eye after seven rounds.
Austria sweeps World Cup luge races, Sweeney wins silver
IGLS, Austria (AP) — Madeleine Egle won a women’s luge World Cup race Saturday to lead the Austrians' dominant season-opening showing on home ice, while Emily Sweeney of the U.S. finished second in the women’s race to match her best finish on the circuit in five years.
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of...
