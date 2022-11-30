LAKE PLACID — National Grid officials announced Friday, Dec. 2 that there will be a scheduled power outage in Lake Placid from 1 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The village of Lake Placid operates an independent municipal electric department and electricity is delivered to the village’s system through National Grid’s transmission network. During a recent inspection, National Grid detected a faulty transmission switch that require repair to ensure reliability and resiliency. The transmission line will be deenergized at 1 a.m. on Dec. 7 and crews will work overnight to repair the switch. National Grid and the Lake Placid Electric Dept. will work together to restore power by 5 a.m. on Dec. 7.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO