lakeplacidnews.com
Lake Placid power outage planned on Dec. 7
LAKE PLACID — National Grid officials announced Friday, Dec. 2 that there will be a scheduled power outage in Lake Placid from 1 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The village of Lake Placid operates an independent municipal electric department and electricity is delivered to the village’s system through National Grid’s transmission network. During a recent inspection, National Grid detected a faulty transmission switch that require repair to ensure reliability and resiliency. The transmission line will be deenergized at 1 a.m. on Dec. 7 and crews will work overnight to repair the switch. National Grid and the Lake Placid Electric Dept. will work together to restore power by 5 a.m. on Dec. 7.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg’s overnight parking ban is now in effect
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The seasonal parking ban is now in effect in Ogdensburg. As of December 1, vehicles cannot be parked on the street between the times posted on local signage. Parking is not permitted on city highways and in municipal parking lots from 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
kool1027.com
Fort Jackson Announces Temporary Changes For Hunters, Anglers and Cyclists On Base
The Fort Jackson iSportsman system will be off-line and unavailable Tuesday December 6th at 10pm until Wednesday December 7th at 8am. The iSportsman administrators will be deploying several improvements to the system nation-wide that will speed up access, improve system stability, and improve accessibility. Although iSportsman will be inaccessible, people can still hunt, fish, and cycle on Wednesday December 7th.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
wwnytv.com
Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New drafts carving out state assembly districts are out and it shakes things up in the north country. The draft essentially splits what has been known as the “River District” in two. See the before and after maps here. Jefferson and Lewis counties...
northcountrynow.com
Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
wwnytv.com
Roger L. Murray, 62, of Brasher Falls
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Roger L. Murray, 62, a resident of County Rt. 50, Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Murray passed away Saturday afternoon at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Roger L. Murray.
flackbroadcasting.com
It's going around: Flu cases on the rise statewide; public health officials say to stay home if you feel ill
LOWVILLE- Is it the flu? Is it COVID? Is it RSV or a nasty common cold? Maybe it's all of the above, because whatever it is, there certainly seems to be quite a bit of sickness going around here in the North Country. With that being said, say if you...
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
northcountrynow.com
Chilly kayak ride in Madrid
Peggy Pearson of Massena and Randy Trimm of Potsdam take a brisk fall ride down the Grasse River in Madrid on their kayaks recently. The two local residents broke ice in some areas along the way. Photo by Randy Trimm.
cnycentral.com
Fort Drum soldiers march 5 miles to deliver a "Mountain of Toys"
Fort Drum, NY — It was a mission that took five miles and about 40 minutes for more than 300 noncommissioned officers to complete. But they did it with a singular focus on getting a trailer of toys delivered. According to the Form Drum Public Affairs Office, the annual...
wwnytv.com
Christopher C. Clark, 71, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Christopher C. Clark, 71, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Clark passed away Saturday afternoon at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Christopher C. Clark.
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Barbara was born on May 4, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the...
northcountrynow.com
Potsdam architect presents design for Canton road improvements
Potsdam architect Brooks Washburn presented his design on Nov. 14 for drainage improvements and eventually widening a one-mile section of the Miner Street Road for a pedestrian and bicycling pathway from the Miner Street bridge to Taylor Park. Read more here. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
wwnytv.com
Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For the last time this season, the Lewis County Historical Society has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The event, called Home for the Holidays, invites guests of all ages to return to Lewis County for a silent auction and the sale of custom-made Christmas trees.
wwnytv.com
Diane L. Knight, 75, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Diane was born on October 22,1947 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. She was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Charles J. Knight on June 15,1968 in Black River. She worked for NK Parks in Rutland as a secretary for several years before she and her husband Chuck, started their own landscaping business, Di’s Landscaping. They operated the business for over 25 years. Chuck died on July 11, 2016.
wwnytv.com
Lois Rutherford Pernice, 89, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Lois Rutherford Pernice, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Norfolk, NY, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Lois was 89 years old. She was the widow of Roger F. Pernice. Lois was the daughter of the late Erwin and Mary (Pike) Rutherford and...
wwnytv.com
Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Butterfield Lake Rd., passed away, Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at her home. Born on August 15, 1959 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane, Washington, she was a daughter of Lorne Walter and Geraldine Mae Mathis Banham, and she was a graduate of Chief Sealth High School, Seattle, Washington.
