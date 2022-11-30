ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFB

Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sporting News

Here comes Zion Williamson: Why a healthy Pelicans star will elevate team to contender status

If Wednesday night against the Raptors was any indication, Zion Williamson is back, and that's a scary sight for the rest of the Western Conference. The Pelicans were a popular sleeper pick for a breakout year entering the 2022-23 season. The return of Williamson — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and arguably the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James at the time — played a major role in those wishful projections.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

How much has Luka Doncic improved on defense? What stats, eye test tell us about Mavericks star's performance

One of the lasting images of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is Luka Doncic mercilessly being called up in pick-and-rolls over and over again as teams targeted him on defense. "There's no secret. They're going to put him in every single pick-and-roll," Jason Kidd told reporters midway through the Mavericks' second-round series against the Suns. "They did the same thing with Dirk [Nowitzki], until Dirk participated and stood up for himself."

