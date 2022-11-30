Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
Williamson powers Pelicans past Popovich-less Spurs, 117-99
Zion Williamson had 30 points and matched a career high with 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 117-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who were without coach Gregg Popovich
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
NBA coaches on the hot seat: Dwane Casey, Tom Thibodeau headline the list
The NBA can be cut-throat when expectations aren't met. Here are the NBA coaches that are on the hot seat as the 2022-'23 season progresses.
Sporting News
Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby? Ranking the Raptors' best players through first quarter of 2022-23 NBA season
It's been an interesting season so far for the Raptors. On one hand, Toronto has a winning record and is knocking on the door of a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. On the other, we've only gotten a taste of the team's full potential. There are a number of...
Raptors Disappoint as 2nd Quarter of Season Begins With Loss to Nets
The Toronto Raptors haven't lived up to expectations early this season, losing again as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to victory
Grizzlies’ Danny Green Reunites With Former 76ers Teammates
Former 76er Danny Green catches up with some of his former teammates on Friday night.
Sporting News
Here comes Zion Williamson: Why a healthy Pelicans star will elevate team to contender status
If Wednesday night against the Raptors was any indication, Zion Williamson is back, and that's a scary sight for the rest of the Western Conference. The Pelicans were a popular sleeper pick for a breakout year entering the 2022-23 season. The return of Williamson — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and arguably the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James at the time — played a major role in those wishful projections.
FOX Sports
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
Yardbarker
"We Want Evan To Take All The Shots:" J.B. Bickerstaff On Mobley's Recent Success
Evan Mobley is a special talent. He's a seven-footer who has a soft touch in the paint, fantastic footwork, is smart on defense, and has the potential to be a great shooter too. He's really starting to find his groove over the last few games as well. Mobley had a...
Sporting News
Look out, Magic Johnson: Where Lakers' LeBron James ranks on NBA all-time assist list
Lakers star LeBron James just keeps continuing his assault on the NBA record books. James has surpassed Magic Johnson to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time assist list. James and Johnson are two of just seven players in NBA history to reach 10,000 career assists, joining John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Steve Nash and Mark Jackson.
Sporting News
How much has Luka Doncic improved on defense? What stats, eye test tell us about Mavericks star's performance
One of the lasting images of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is Luka Doncic mercilessly being called up in pick-and-rolls over and over again as teams targeted him on defense. "There's no secret. They're going to put him in every single pick-and-roll," Jason Kidd told reporters midway through the Mavericks' second-round series against the Suns. "They did the same thing with Dirk [Nowitzki], until Dirk participated and stood up for himself."
Sporting News
Nets' Kevin Durant claps back at Charles Barkley over 'insecure' label in latest Twitter tirade, fueling feud
The latest chapter of the feud between Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant is here and it's just about what you'd expect. With segments from Barkley's recent appearance on a podcast with Taylor Rooks circulating on Twitter, Durant made time to respond to a clip in which the TNT analyst refers to him as "insecure."
Sporting News
Kevin Durant in awe of Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum's 'ridiculous' high-scoring performances
Wednesday night's NBA action saw no shortage of high-scoring performances with 26 teams in action across 13 games. Kevin Durant had himself a night against the Wizards, dropping 39 points on just 20 shots, but he couldn't help but be in awe of the bucket-getting displays from Boston's Jayson Tatum and Phoenix's Devin Booker.
Comments / 0