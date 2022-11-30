Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Deion Sanders, Falcons Legend, Hired By Colorado
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Deion Sanders officially named Colorado Buffaloes head coach
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly making the jump to FBS coaching, on the verge of becoming the
Saints Injury Roundup: Juwan Johnson Misses Second Straight Practice
The Saints saw some players get upgraded on their second injury report of Week 13.
Why Donovan demoted starters Williams, Dosunmu
SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
Broncos receiver KJ Hamler suffers setback with hamstring
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn't sure if Hamler's season is over. “We're still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is...
Jets vs. Vikings: Final Week 13 injury report
The Jets released their final injury report for Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. The big question throughout the week was the status of running back Michael Carter with his ankle injury. Chances are the Jets will not have him available for Sunday. He is listed as doubtful after missing practice all week.
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis activated, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson placed on IR
The Eagles formally activated defensive tackle Jordan Davis off Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon, paving the way for their rookie 1st-round pick to return to action Sunday against the Titans. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the Eagles also placed NFL interception leader Chauncey...
