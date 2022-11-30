ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Settle into the spirit of the season at several festive happenings across the Alamo City. Feast on a Grinch-inspired brunch at La Cantera Resort & Spa, or wander through an illuminated holiday wonderland at Lightscape. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 1San Antonio Botanical Garden presents LightscapeWitness all 38 acres of the San Antonio Botanical Garden come alight at Lightscape. Guests can expect enchanting light displays along an illuminated one-mile path winding through the lushness of the garden. Featured installations include a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's best new bars and restaurants that opened in 2022

Despite the pandemic, labor shortages and rising prices, new restaurants kept popping up in San Antonio. Not that we're complaining — because many of them have been delicious. In case you need to check some off your must-try list, here are 26 exemplary San Antonio dining and drinking spots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San Antonio

If you are like me, you can't function in the morning without coffee. Lucky as a coffee lover, there are plenty of great places in San Antonio to choose from. Below are the eight highest-ranked coffee shops in San Antonio, according to ratings and reviews by Yelp users. The rankings take into account not only the star rating but the number of reviews.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
LAREDO, TX
KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
