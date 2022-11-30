ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Sports

Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports

Chase Young, Antonio Gibson questionable to face Giants

The wait to find out if Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 debut will stretch until Sunday. Young has been practicing with the Commanders for several weeks and he’s been on the active roster for the last two weeks, but he has yet to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL over a year ago. Friday’s injury report doesn’t provide much of a hint about whether that’s going to change against the Giants.
NBC Sports

What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown

Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports

James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade

The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week 13 2022 picks

Bills (-4) at Patriots. MDS’s take: The Patriots’ hopes of winning the AFC East will move from “slim” to “none” if they lose this game, and I think Josh Allen is going to get the better of Bill Belichick’s defense. MDS’s pick: Bills...
NBC Sports

'Jackrabbit' Jenkins hops on board as 49ers' secondary insurance

SANTA CLARA — He has played 10 NFL seasons, been selected to a Pro Bowl and made a lot of money playing the cornerback position. But some form of introduction is still in order. “I’m Jackrabbit,” he told a couple of reporters in the 49ers’ locker room on Wednesday...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond

The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury

The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023

ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced that three assistant coaches will not return next season. Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return. Key was Georgia Tech’s interim...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster

Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

No moral victories? Stephen A. has a bold Patriots-Bills take

The New England Patriots are clear underdogs entering Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Few would be surprised if they lost to the team that has scored a combined 80 points against them in their last two meetings. In fact, you could make the case that Patriots fans should...

