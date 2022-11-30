ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Georgia Players To Watch Against LSU

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

As the SEC Championship Game inches closer and closer, LSU understands the task at hand against the reigning national champs. With such an explosive offense, No. 1 Georgia is a well-oiled machine, but the Tigers will look to throw their fair share of punches at their superstars.

Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, his “game manager” style under center has taken this Bulldogs squad from good to great, but who else must LSU monitor on Saturday in Atlanta?

Here are three players to watch in the SEC title game:

Stetson Bennett - Quarterback

Bennett needs no introduction. The resumé he has put together sits him atop a majority of college quarterbacks, but the job isn’t finished yet for the savvy veteran. With a national championship under his belt, he wants more, and it starts on Saturday against LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder doesn’t attain the traditional size of a college quarterback, but he gets it done. Like the mailman, Bennett always finds a way to deliver. On the season, he’s up to 3,151 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with just six interceptions. A guy who controls the pace, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them.

Bennett doesn’t get rattled very easily. His poise, tenacity and confidence has gotten him this far, but against an LSU defense who has shown up in big-time moments, he’ll have his work cut out for him too.

The Tigers must get pressure in the backfield quickly while also relying on their veteran-heavy secondary to hold down the third level of defense in order to slow down Bennett.

Kenny McIntosh - Running Back

McIntosh has taken this season by storm for the Bulldogs. A safety net for this offense, he’s good for five yards on just about every carry and this LSU defense understands the challenge looking them in the face. Just ask defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

“They have some really talented backs and are pretty solid up front, some big boys up front so it’ll definitely be a tough task to stop the run but we’re up for it,” Wingo said. “Being able to hold the point, take on double teams. We take pride in stopping the run, that’s what we’re built around and we gotta get back to that.”

McIntosh is up to 654 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, and the Tigers are prepared for what’s to come, but how well can they contain the seasoned back? It’ll be a challenge, but with defensive coordinator Matt House scheming up something special, it’ll be interesting to monitor the game plan come Saturday.

Malaki Starks - Defensive Back

Just a true freshman, Starks hasn’t played in a game this big in his life, but he’s proven he’s built for the big stage. On the season, he leads the Bulldogs in total tackles (60) while being tied for most interceptions on the year.

One of the highest graded safeties in college football, Starks has burst onto the scene rather quickly for Georgia. In no way can he be compared to Derek Stingley Jr., but the impact Starks has made as a freshman for the Bulldogs is impressive.

Starks has played 656 snaps this season, which is the most on this Georgia defense, and is roughly 87% of all possible snaps. With his production, reliability and poise, the Tigers’ passing game must monitor Starks on every play given his ability to make an impact in the blink of an eye.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU

Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Georgia has managed to stay relatively healthy this season and they ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Set to Put Nation's Longest Winning Streak on The Line

It should come as No surprise that Kirby Smart has created a winning tradition here at the University of Georgia. Since Head Coach Kirby Smart took over in 2016, he has led this team to 78 total wins in just 93 games. Giving him an 84% winning percentage. What’s even more impressive is the current ...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
ATHENS, GA
LSUCountry

LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
922
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy