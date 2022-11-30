Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Discovery+ adds support for offline downloads in the U.S.
This move comes after the company tested this feature with users in Brazil. Discovery+ mentioned that the service has more than 58,000 episodes — including popular shows “House of Hammer,” “Fixer Upper,” and “90 Day Fiancé” — that are eligible for downloads.
TechCrunch
Zenly was the best social app and it will (sadly) shut down on February 3
The team based in Paris managed to create an app that was at the intersection of a utility app and a social app. More importantly, opening Zenly and using it every day was a delightful experience. The app should be considered as one of the most polished and innovative social app of all time — and an important example for other social app developers.
TechCrunch
Cubzh wants to build the next-generation Minecraft
This summer, the company raised a $3 million seed round led by New Wave with several angels also participating, such as Docker founder Solomon Hykes and Sorare CEO Nicolas Julia. “It’s a homemade engine. That’s why we have spent a long time in stealth mode making sure it works,” co-founder...
TechCrunch
Apple Music is getting a new karaoke-like feature, Apple Sing
The feature won’t see users switching over to music tracks that already have the vocals removed, however. Instead, it’s relying on an on-device machine learning algorithm that processes the music in real time, Apple says. The algorithm isolates the vocals from the rest of the song, allowing users to adjust their volume accordingly using a new slider button in the Apple Music app.
TechCrunch
Google introduces “Continuous Scrolling” on desktop for Search
Notably, users shouldn’t mistake continuous scrolling for infinite scrolling. With continuous scrolling, users can see up to six pages of search results by scrolling down before they see the “More” button to look for further results. On mobile, Google limits continuous scrolling to four pages of search results in one go.
TechCrunch
Snapchat is testing Lenses with power-ups and upgrades that you can buy
Snap Tokens, which were first introduced in 2020, can be purchased within the Snapchat app by clicking on your profile icon and scrolling down to “My Snap Tokens.” You can purchase 80 Tokens for $0.99, 250 Tokens for $2.99, 500 Tokens for $4.99 or 1,100 Tokens for $9.99. Tokens can currently be redeemed for Gifts to send to creators or for exclusive Bitmoji merchandise. With this new experiment, users will be able to use their Tokens to unlock digital goods within a Lens.
TechCrunch
Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M
Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a “single source of customer truth,” as the company puts it. Meshing...
TechCrunch
Apple loosens grip on App Store pricing with 700 new price points, support for prices that don’t end in $.99
The changes will initially become available starting today, Dec. 6, 2022, for auto-renewable subscriptions. They’ll become available to paid apps and in-app purchases in Spring 2023. Apple has historically been heavy-handed when it comes to App Store pricing — a decision it believed allowed for a consistent consumer experience....
TechCrunch
Sellscale uses generative AI to create better marketing emails
SellScale announced today it has raised $3 million in funding led by Pear.VC’s Pejman Nozad, with participation from Ovo Fund’s Eric Chen and Browder Capital’s Joshua Browder. The startup claims its revenue has doubled month over month for the last three months. Founders Ishan Sharma and Aakash...
TechCrunch
From the creator of Homebrew, Tea raises $8.9M to build a protocol that helps open source developers get paid
Tea is the brainchild of Max Howell, creator of popular open source package manager Homebrew, and Timothy Lewis. The duo formally founded Tea out of Puerto Rico last November, with the company emerging from stealth in March backed by $8 million in funding from notable backers, including the venture capital arm of crypto giant Binance.
TechCrunch
ClickHouse launches ClickHouse Cloud, extends its Series B
The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco and has a European engineering base in Amsterdam, did not disclose the exact size of Thrive’s investment, but ClickHouse CEO Aaron Katz stated that it was an “eight-figure round.”. “ClickHouse offers the most efficient database for fast and large-scale analytics,”...
TechCrunch
Ledger’s latest crypto wallet taps iPod designer in bid to boost accessibility
Crypto hardware wallets have gained traction in recent weeks, thanks to users wanting to self-custody their digital assets after industry-changing events like crypto exchange FTX exploding and halting customers from withdrawing their assets. Ledger’s chief experience officer, Ian Rogers, said the company had its biggest sales day ever, which ended its biggest sales week ever, in mid-November after FTX collapsed, which signals the demand for hardware crypto wallets is rising.
TechCrunch
Telegram Premium tops 1 million subscribers
Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov shared the update on his channel Tuesday, calling the milestone “one of the most successful examples of a social media subscription plan ever launched.”. The subscription, however, still “represents just a fraction of Telegram’s overall revenue,” he shared in the same update,...
TechCrunch
Apple expands Self Service Repair to iPhone and MacBook users in Europe
First announced last November, the repair program essentially enables anyone to purchase genuine Apple components to repair their damaged devices, while the Cupertino company also provides online manuals to guide consumers through the self-service repair process. It’s worth noting that while the program is open to anyone where the repair...
TechCrunch
Amazon set to launch Prime Gaming in India
“With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership) unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your favorite games and a rotating collection of PC games…each and every month,” the company describes on the site. A support page on Prime Gaming website also mentions India as an...
TechCrunch
If Rowy has its way, if you can use Excel, you can build software
“Last week, Chat GPT from OpenAI showed the world a sliver of what the latest AI models are capable of. Large language models and generative AI capabilities are incredible and have opened many people’s eyes to the possibilities. Similarly, Rowy is going to show the world what AI is capable of when it comes to coding,” said Harini Janakiraman, co-founder and CEO of Rowy in an interview with TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Singapore-based financial admin platform Osome raises $25M Series B
The company says revenues have doubled since announcing its Series A in June 2021. It plans to become cash flow positive within the next 12 months, and recently announced a digital banking partnership with Singapore financial service corporation OCBC. Osome currently serves more than 11,000 businesses in Singapore (where it...
TechCrunch
Microsoft could get its first official union as ZeniMax QA testers organize
Union organizing has been on the rise in the video game industry, particularly among QA workers. QA testers at Activision Blizzard have successfully formed unions at Raven Software and Blizzard Albany through the Communication Workers Alliance (CWA), which will also represent ZeniMax’s union. But while Activision Blizzard has attempted to stall union organizing at every turn, Microsoft pledged in June that it would not stand in the way of employee organizing. So far, Microsoft has held true to its promise (and of course, that promise will get complicated if Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard closes).
TechCrunch
Rackspace blames ransomware attack for ongoing Exchange outage
Rackspace’s hosted Microsoft Exchange service started experiencing problems on Friday last week. At the time, Rackspace posted a notice on its status page saying that due to a “security incident,” it had “powered down and disconnected” the service. In an update published on Tuesday, Rackspace has confirmed that a ransomware attack is behind the ongoing outage.
TechCrunch
Meta’s Oversight Board wants Facebook to be more transparent about VIP accounts
That list included everyone from Brazilian soccer star Neymar and former President Donald Trump to conservative commentator Candace Owens and the company’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Per the WSJ, that system was designed to minimize instances in which Facebook might moderate content from a VIP in the normal course of moderation and kick off a firestorm of bad press in the process.
Comments / 0