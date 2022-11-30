ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

ClickHouse launches ClickHouse Cloud, extends its Series B

The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco and has a European engineering base in Amsterdam, did not disclose the exact size of Thrive’s investment, but ClickHouse CEO Aaron Katz stated that it was an “eight-figure round.”. “ClickHouse offers the most efficient database for fast and large-scale analytics,”...
TechCrunch

Snapchat is testing Lenses with power-ups and upgrades that you can buy

Snap Tokens, which were first introduced in 2020, can be purchased within the Snapchat app by clicking on your profile icon and scrolling down to “My Snap Tokens.” You can purchase 80 Tokens for $0.99, 250 Tokens for $2.99, 500 Tokens for $4.99 or 1,100 Tokens for $9.99. Tokens can currently be redeemed for Gifts to send to creators or for exclusive Bitmoji merchandise. With this new experiment, users will be able to use their Tokens to unlock digital goods within a Lens.
TechCrunch

Google Search’s new topic filters make it easier to refine results or expand searches

For example, if you’re searching for dinner ideas, you might see filter topics like “healthy” or “easy” pop up in the new scrollable list. If you tap on one of the filters, it will add it to your search query. You can add or remove topics, which are designated by a + symbol, to quickly zoom in or backtrack on a search.
TechCrunch

Axiom launches its automated identity and access management platform

The idea here is to provide a single platform that provides developers with easy access to the tools they need and security and operations teams with the security guarantees they require. Axiom promises to automatically orchestrate cloud and SaaS IAM, ensuring that developers get the least-privileged access that still allows them to get their work done without hassle while reducing the potential attack surface and the blast radius of the inevitable security breach.
TechCrunch

StructureFlow helps attorneys visualize deal flow in a workflow-style interface

StructureFlow’s founder and CEO, Tim Follett, who was trained as a lawyer prior to founding the company in 2017, thought that moving that information to a visual workflow-style approach would transform the process. Today, the company announced a $3.6 million investment. StructureFlow identifies all of the parts of the...
TechCrunch

If Rowy has its way, if you can use Excel, you can build software

“Last week, Chat GPT from OpenAI showed the world a sliver of what the latest AI models are capable of. Large language models and generative AI capabilities are incredible and have opened many people’s eyes to the possibilities. Similarly, Rowy is going to show the world what AI is capable of when it comes to coding,” said Harini Janakiraman, co-founder and CEO of Rowy in an interview with TechCrunch.
TechCrunch

NeuReality lands $35M to bring AI accelerator chips to market

A number of vendors — both startups and well-established players — are actively developing and selling access to AI inferencing chips. There’s Hailo, Mythic and Flex Logix, to name a few upstarts. And on the incumbent side, Google’s competing for dominance with its tensor processing units (TPUs) while Amazon’s betting on Inferentia. But the competition, while fierce, hasn’t scared away firms like NeuReality, which occupy the AI chip inferencing market but aim to differentiate themselves by offering a suite of software and services to support their hardware.
TechCrunch

Vaultree raises $12.8M to let companies more easily work with encrypted data

Spurred by the trends (and the large addressable market), Dressler, Lasmaili, Mc Brearty and Weigandt developed software that let companies work with fully encrypted data without first needing to decrypt it. They then commercialized it, founding Vaultree, which sells access to the software in a software-as-a-service model. “Most companies encrypt...
TechCrunch

Cubzh wants to build the next-generation Minecraft

This summer, the company raised a $3 million seed round led by New Wave with several angels also participating, such as Docker founder Solomon Hykes and Sorare CEO Nicolas Julia. “It’s a homemade engine. That’s why we have spent a long time in stealth mode making sure it works,” co-founder...
TechCrunch

Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Space

Buy your pass right now to watch these early-stage space aces square off in front of a live audience. The contenders will have to be at their very best to impress this group of expert space-focused VCs — Mark Boggett, co-founder and CEO of Seraphim Space; Tess Hatch, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners; and Emily Henriksson, principal at Root Ventures.
TechCrunch

Microsoft could get its first official union as ZeniMax QA testers organize

Union organizing has been on the rise in the video game industry, particularly among QA workers. QA testers at Activision Blizzard have successfully formed unions at Raven Software and Blizzard Albany through the Communication Workers Alliance (CWA), which will also represent ZeniMax’s union. But while Activision Blizzard has attempted to stall union organizing at every turn, Microsoft pledged in June that it would not stand in the way of employee organizing. So far, Microsoft has held true to its promise (and of course, that promise will get complicated if Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard closes).
TechCrunch

Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process

Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Today, the company announced an $8.5 million seed round. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they...
TechCrunch

Egypt’s SideUp raises $1.2M to grow its e-commerce support platform

The startup has also expanded to Saudi Arabia, where it will be headquartered henceforth, after raising a $1.2 million seed funding. This latest round had the participation of Launch Africa VC, 500 Global, Riyadh Angels, Alex Angels, Al Tuwaijri Fund and Saudi angel investor Faisal Al-Abdulsalam. SideUp founder and CEO...
TechCrunch

Sellscale uses generative AI to create better marketing emails

SellScale announced today it has raised $3 million in funding led by Pear.VC’s Pejman Nozad, with participation from Ovo Fund’s Eric Chen and Browder Capital’s Joshua Browder. The startup claims its revenue has doubled month over month for the last three months. Founders Ishan Sharma and Aakash...

