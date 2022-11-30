Read full article on original website
Chrome is adding shortcuts to easily search for tabs, bookmarks, and history from the address bar
Tab search is probably the handiest feature out of the lot. Chrome already offers tab search, but you have to either click on the bottom arrow icon to open the search bar or remember the Shift +Cmd (Ctrl) + A shortcut. Mentioning @tab and quickly searching for an open tab from within the address bar makes it easier.
TechCrunch
ClickHouse launches ClickHouse Cloud, extends its Series B
The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco and has a European engineering base in Amsterdam, did not disclose the exact size of Thrive’s investment, but ClickHouse CEO Aaron Katz stated that it was an “eight-figure round.”. “ClickHouse offers the most efficient database for fast and large-scale analytics,”...
TechCrunch
From the creator of Homebrew, Tea raises $8.9M to build a protocol that helps open source developers get paid
Tea is the brainchild of Max Howell, creator of popular open source package manager Homebrew, and Timothy Lewis. The duo formally founded Tea out of Puerto Rico last November, with the company emerging from stealth in March backed by $8 million in funding from notable backers, including the venture capital arm of crypto giant Binance.
TechCrunch
Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M
Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a “single source of customer truth,” as the company puts it. Meshing...
TechCrunch
Snapchat is testing Lenses with power-ups and upgrades that you can buy
Snap Tokens, which were first introduced in 2020, can be purchased within the Snapchat app by clicking on your profile icon and scrolling down to “My Snap Tokens.” You can purchase 80 Tokens for $0.99, 250 Tokens for $2.99, 500 Tokens for $4.99 or 1,100 Tokens for $9.99. Tokens can currently be redeemed for Gifts to send to creators or for exclusive Bitmoji merchandise. With this new experiment, users will be able to use their Tokens to unlock digital goods within a Lens.
TechCrunch
Google Search’s new topic filters make it easier to refine results or expand searches
For example, if you’re searching for dinner ideas, you might see filter topics like “healthy” or “easy” pop up in the new scrollable list. If you tap on one of the filters, it will add it to your search query. You can add or remove topics, which are designated by a + symbol, to quickly zoom in or backtrack on a search.
TechCrunch
Axiom launches its automated identity and access management platform
The idea here is to provide a single platform that provides developers with easy access to the tools they need and security and operations teams with the security guarantees they require. Axiom promises to automatically orchestrate cloud and SaaS IAM, ensuring that developers get the least-privileged access that still allows them to get their work done without hassle while reducing the potential attack surface and the blast radius of the inevitable security breach.
TechCrunch
StructureFlow helps attorneys visualize deal flow in a workflow-style interface
StructureFlow’s founder and CEO, Tim Follett, who was trained as a lawyer prior to founding the company in 2017, thought that moving that information to a visual workflow-style approach would transform the process. Today, the company announced a $3.6 million investment. StructureFlow identifies all of the parts of the...
TechCrunch
Telegram is auctioning phone numbers to let users sign up to the service without any SIM
Just like the username auction, you can buy these virtual numbers on Fragment, which is a site specially created for Telegram-related auctions. To buy a number, you will have to link your TON wallet (Tonkeeper) to the website. You can buy a random number for as low as 9 toncoins,...
TechCrunch
MergeStat channels open source and SQL to bring ‘operational analytics’ to software engineering
MergeStat, as the startup is known, has flown under the radar until now, but with plans to launch a commercial product on top of its existing open source project, the company today announced a $1.2 million pre-seed round of funding and gave some insights on where it is and where it’s going in the months ahead.
TechCrunch
If Rowy has its way, if you can use Excel, you can build software
“Last week, Chat GPT from OpenAI showed the world a sliver of what the latest AI models are capable of. Large language models and generative AI capabilities are incredible and have opened many people’s eyes to the possibilities. Similarly, Rowy is going to show the world what AI is capable of when it comes to coding,” said Harini Janakiraman, co-founder and CEO of Rowy in an interview with TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
NeuReality lands $35M to bring AI accelerator chips to market
A number of vendors — both startups and well-established players — are actively developing and selling access to AI inferencing chips. There’s Hailo, Mythic and Flex Logix, to name a few upstarts. And on the incumbent side, Google’s competing for dominance with its tensor processing units (TPUs) while Amazon’s betting on Inferentia. But the competition, while fierce, hasn’t scared away firms like NeuReality, which occupy the AI chip inferencing market but aim to differentiate themselves by offering a suite of software and services to support their hardware.
TechCrunch
Vaultree raises $12.8M to let companies more easily work with encrypted data
Spurred by the trends (and the large addressable market), Dressler, Lasmaili, Mc Brearty and Weigandt developed software that let companies work with fully encrypted data without first needing to decrypt it. They then commercialized it, founding Vaultree, which sells access to the software in a software-as-a-service model. “Most companies encrypt...
TechCrunch
Cubzh wants to build the next-generation Minecraft
This summer, the company raised a $3 million seed round led by New Wave with several angels also participating, such as Docker founder Solomon Hykes and Sorare CEO Nicolas Julia. “It’s a homemade engine. That’s why we have spent a long time in stealth mode making sure it works,” co-founder...
TechCrunch
Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Space
Buy your pass right now to watch these early-stage space aces square off in front of a live audience. The contenders will have to be at their very best to impress this group of expert space-focused VCs — Mark Boggett, co-founder and CEO of Seraphim Space; Tess Hatch, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners; and Emily Henriksson, principal at Root Ventures.
TechCrunch
Microsoft could get its first official union as ZeniMax QA testers organize
Union organizing has been on the rise in the video game industry, particularly among QA workers. QA testers at Activision Blizzard have successfully formed unions at Raven Software and Blizzard Albany through the Communication Workers Alliance (CWA), which will also represent ZeniMax’s union. But while Activision Blizzard has attempted to stall union organizing at every turn, Microsoft pledged in June that it would not stand in the way of employee organizing. So far, Microsoft has held true to its promise (and of course, that promise will get complicated if Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard closes).
TechCrunch
Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process
Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Today, the company announced an $8.5 million seed round. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they...
TechCrunch
Egypt’s SideUp raises $1.2M to grow its e-commerce support platform
The startup has also expanded to Saudi Arabia, where it will be headquartered henceforth, after raising a $1.2 million seed funding. This latest round had the participation of Launch Africa VC, 500 Global, Riyadh Angels, Alex Angels, Al Tuwaijri Fund and Saudi angel investor Faisal Al-Abdulsalam. SideUp founder and CEO...
TechCrunch
Sellscale uses generative AI to create better marketing emails
SellScale announced today it has raised $3 million in funding led by Pear.VC’s Pejman Nozad, with participation from Ovo Fund’s Eric Chen and Browder Capital’s Joshua Browder. The startup claims its revenue has doubled month over month for the last three months. Founders Ishan Sharma and Aakash...
TechCrunch
If you’re a bootstrapped startup, turn to user-centered design to thrive during adversity
In normal economic times, the use (or lack) of UCD can greatly influence the success or failure of a project. In this more fiscally constrained environment, the stakes are even higher. Up until 2022, the capital markets were such that any team with a good idea and reasonable business plan...
