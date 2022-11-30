Read full article on original website
Human
3d ago
Get your CCLs people. At this point only way to stop crime is to be armed and alert and ready to defend.
2 shot in head, woman caught in crossfire, in Austin drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two individuals were shot in the head while driving and a woman was caught in crossfire in a drive-by shooting that took place in the Austin neighborhood Friday night. Two Individuals were in a car driving south bound near the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around...
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in West Side shooting that ended in car crash
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting on a roadway on the West Side Friday night. Police say two victims were driving southbound on Cicero Avenue in the 200 block around 11:17 p.m. when someone in a beige SUV started firing at the victim's car.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
cwbchicago.com
Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening
Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
cwbchicago.com
7 women robbed, another carjacked in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town on Friday evening
Chicago police are looking into a series of robberies and a carjacking that occurred on the Near West Side on Friday evening. Almost all of the crimes targeted women. Around 7:20 p.m., incidents began near Leavitt and Superior in West Town. According to officers who responded to the scene, two masked men robbed a woman of her purse and fled in a silver or gray SUV.
cwbchicago.com
Gangbanger gets 40 years for killing hard-working student near Schurz High School
Chicago — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a Northside College Prep student on the Northwest Side nearly four years ago. Luis Castejon was 17 when he was accused of shooting 17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos to death in the 4400 block of West Addison in February 2019. Prosecutors charged him as an adult.
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
Chatham shooting: 2 wounded after gunman opens fire inside Chinese food restaurant, police say
Police said an 18-year old man and a 24-year old woman were inside the restaurant when an unidentified gunman walked into the eatery and began firing, striking both victims.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head waves down officers on patrol in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue around 8:55 a.m. when a 27-year-old man waved them down for help. The victim had a graze wound on his head, but was in...
Suspects robbing store employees at gunpoint in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a string of armed robberies that occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders approached a victim, who was working in a retail business, and displayed handguns while demanding cash or property, police said. The offenders then fled the scene in...
cwbchicago.com
Fugitive committed 2 armed robberies, then went to a casino, prosecutors say
Chicago — A fugitive from Tennessee committed two armed robberies on the North Side, only to get caught after Chicago police tracked his movements to a casino, officials said Thursday. But his lawyer says he is “a self-proclaimed man of faith.”. Timothy Lewis, 26, wore masks during the...
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
Man wounded outside South Side courthouse after being targeted in shooting
Gunfire erupted Wednesday outside a South Side courthouse and police station, wounding a man in the parking lot. Three men inside a car started shooting the victim with rifles allegedly.
Cars, keys stolen at gunpoint from Gold Coast parking lot attendant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cars and keys were stolen at gunpoint from a Gold Coast valet parking lot this week, and it was all caught on camera.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, people showed up to the parking lot at Maple Street and LaSalle Boulevard – only to learn their keys had been stolen.It happened in the middle of the day on Thursday. The Perillo Service Center at 1100 N. Clark St. is located right behind the parking lot, and is helping with holding cars and getting replacement keys.Surveillance video from the time of the crime does not show the...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6
Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured
Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
