ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

Human
3d ago

Get your CCLs people. At this point only way to stop crime is to be armed and alert and ready to defend.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

7 women robbed, another carjacked in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town on Friday evening

Chicago police are looking into a series of robberies and a carjacking that occurred on the Near West Side on Friday evening. Almost all of the crimes targeted women. Around 7:20 p.m., incidents began near Leavitt and Superior in West Town. According to officers who responded to the scene, two masked men robbed a woman of her purse and fled in a silver or gray SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gangbanger gets 40 years for killing hard-working student near Schurz High School

Chicago — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a Northside College Prep student on the Northwest Side nearly four years ago. Luis Castejon was 17 when he was accused of shooting 17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos to death in the 4400 block of West Addison in February 2019. Prosecutors charged him as an adult.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot

PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
PALATINE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head waves down officers on patrol in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police say officers were patrolling in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue around 8:55 a.m. when a 27-year-old man waved them down for help. The victim had a graze wound on his head, but was in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cars, keys stolen at gunpoint from Gold Coast parking lot attendant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cars and keys were stolen at gunpoint from a Gold Coast valet parking lot this week, and it was all caught on camera.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, people showed up to the parking lot at Maple Street and LaSalle Boulevard – only to learn their keys had been stolen.It happened in the middle of the day on Thursday. The Perillo Service Center at 1100 N. Clark St. is located right behind the parking lot, and is helping with holding cars and getting replacement keys.Surveillance video from the time of the crime does not show the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy