ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Surveillance video of North Philly gas station robbery released

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZP56_0jShbMdM00

Suspects sought Sunoco gas station robbery on North 33rd Street 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for two people who they say robbed a mini-mart then pulled a gun when they were confronted. Surveillance video was released from the robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station on North 33rd Street on Nov. 24.

Police say the suspects came in wearing ski masks. One of them was wearing a hoodie with a distinctive graphic on the back.

Police say the pair stole $40 worth of merchandise and then drove off in a late model 4-door Honda Fit.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

State police search for suspect connected to Media, other shootings as well as robbery, carjacking

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke...
MEDIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cell phones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon. Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing. Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police looking for woman accused of several unprovoked attacks at SEPTA stations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted for several unprovoked attacks. Septa police say a woman beat up another woman last month on a train at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.The woman is also wanted for a similar attack just minutes earlier near Broad and Spruce Streets.Police have also connected the same woman to another beating near the Girard Avenue Station in September.If you recognize this woman you're urged to call the police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a  man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested after alleged 3-county crime spree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted in a violent crime spree that spanned three counties across the region was arrested Tuesday, according to police.Zahkee Austin, 22, was taken into custody in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police said.Police say Austin is a suspect in multiple incidents across our area - including an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, Delaware County; an armed robbery in West Goshen Township; and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia. In the Middletown Township incident, state troopers say Austin shot at two people during an attempted home invasion. It's not known if he knew...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 suspects wanted in Mayfair home invasion: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a home invasion overnight in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood. Police say four men kicked in the back door of a home on the 3200 block of Saint Vincent Street overnight Tuesday. They say one of the men had a gun and tied up a victim. No one was injured, but $700 and a phone were stolen. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30  p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fairhill: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott Streets just before 7:30 p.m.Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m., according to police. Police say no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dog stolen from Wawa in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section returned to owners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It took nearly three weeks, but now Theo is back home. Theo, a 2-year-old boxer golden retriever mix, is back at home with his owners on Sunday night after he was stolen from a car at a Wawa in Port Richmond, according to police. It happened at the Wawa on Aramingo Avenue on Nov. 18 after Theo's owners, Natalie Ciervo and Matthew Berk, entered the store. The couple says they were inside the store for a few minutes -- only to return and find Theo gone.After days of searching, a lot of help from rescue groups and a drone pilot, his owners posted on Sunday morning that Theo was found safe by volunteers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family grateful for return of dog allegedly stolen from Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog believed to be stolen from a Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia is safely back home after nearly three weeks.Theo's owners claim on Nov. 15, they stopped at the Wawa and left the dog in their car. When they came back out, their car door was open and Theo was nowhere to be found."We do believe he was taken," Natalie Ciervo said.Nearly three weeks ago, 2-year-old Theo went missing. The next morning his owners, Ciervo and Matt Berk started sharing his photo on fliers and social media."As we shared the sightings, people came out to help,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.   The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy