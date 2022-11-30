Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Why eye contact is rare among people with autism
A hallmark of autism spectrum disorder, ASD, is the reluctance to make eye contact with others in natural conditions. Although eye contact is a critically important part of everyday interactions, scientists have been limited in studying the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye-contact in ASD because of the inability to image the brains of two people simultaneously.
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation
This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
B12 deficiency is a common health problem that affects an estimated 6% to 20% of the U.S. population.
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
A small girl suffers from a disease so rare that she is the only person in the world to have it
A young child (generic picture)Photo byPhoto by Daiga Ellaby on UnsplashonUnsplash. There is only one person in the world who is recorded to be suffering from a specific mutation that causes Mandibuloacral Dysplasia.
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Keeping your blood pressure below this number reduces risk of severe Covid, study finds
If you have a certain level of high blood pressure because you're not diagnosed or you're not taking your medications, you are at high risk for severe Covid, hospitalization or even death, a new study found.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
