Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa 2022: Share your holiday photos with Eyewitness News

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0jShbBvN00 'Tis the season to celebrate and decorate!

Send your holiday lights, Christmas trees, and other holiday photos to us and we may share them on Eyewitness News!

We also invite you to share your holiday traditions and delicious recipes with us.

If you have a spectacular light setup or are proud of how your latest batch of baking we want to see!

Submit your holiday cheer using the form below

Photos from the 2021 Holiday Season

