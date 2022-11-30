ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Dance Is Blowing Up The Internet, And The Reactions Are Great

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ixpL_0jShayqF00

When Wednesday Addams started busting a move to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps in Episode 4 of Wednesday , and people couldn't, and still can't, get enough of it. Along with the success of the show in general, people are absolutely loving the dance, posting their thoughts on Twitter and recreating the dance on TikTok.

While reviews for Wednesday have been mixed , one thing everyone seems to agree on is how fabulous Jenna Ortega is as the lead of the Wednesday cast . While she has seemed like the perfect person for Wednesday since the first teaser , one of the major reasons people seem to really be gravitating toward her now on social media is this fabulous dance, as @yredfield_rb explained on Twitter, posting:

See more

What’s even more amazing about this dance is Ortega choreographed it herself, as she explained in a video for Netflix . The cast was also reacting to the dance in the video, and they all gushed over Wednesday’s moves, calling it one of the favorite moments in the show. Along with the cast, fans had a similar reaction, like @wth_rattt who posted:

It’s the fact that she fully choreographed that herself and she felt insecure about doing it as well. [cry laughing emoji] literally everyone in the cast adores this dance and she thought it was going to be bad. I think everyone loves it.

While the choreography harkens back to moves from Bob Fosse and has its own original creepy twist, it’s also a fun callback to moves that Wednesdays of the past have busted. Some fans were quick to point out and admire Ortega’s moves that not only throw it back to some of the character's old moves but also provide more fun Easter eggs for fans to find in Wednesday . @Si3Fru enthusiastically pointed out the moves that paid homage to a Wednesday of the past, tweeting:

See more

It’s also become abundantly clear that this dance will be repeated by the masses, as @a_nonserviam tweeted:

I'm predicting this is gonna be a 'thing' on dance floors across the globe... Doing the 'Wednesday'. 'Going all Wednesday.'

Well, that user was right, Wednesday’s dance has already gone viral on TikTok too, with many fans recreating the dance, and posting their great reactions to the scene.

For example, a TikTok from Konni has over 2.3 million likes. Her caption translates to: "this epic scene can't get out of my mind." Then in the video she expertly recreates Wednesday’s dance, check it out:

Another viral TikTok from Emily Meding shows two girls doing the dance to a different song in Wednesday-inspired looks, and has been liked by over 2 million people. Check it out:

Wednesday's moves are immaculate, and perfect for recreation, as these TikToks have proved. I know for me a day hasn't gone by since the show's release where I didn’t see someone recreating Ortega’s moves at least once on my For You Page.

This dance trend appears to be rocking the internet and the show is a hit on the 2022 TV schedule , as more fans recreate the dance, and continue to praise Ortega for her creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and all-together ooky dance moves.

To check out Wednesday and the character's amazing moves, you can do so with a Netflix subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
TheDailyBeast

Jenna Ortega’s Dance Scene in ‘Wednesday’ Is the Moment the Show Becomes Great

If we’re being honest, Netflix’s Wednesday is, for much of its run, kind of blah—monotone, unimaginative, and just a little too keen on borrowing concepts we’ve seen before. But give it four episodes (I know, I know) and you’ll at least witness one of the best kooky dance scenes television has pulled off in a while. In an explosion of flailing arms, high kicks, and piercing stares, Jenna Ortega gives Wednesday (and Wednesday) a school dance to remember.What is the name chosen for Nevermore Academy’s school ball? The Rave’N Dance, of course. Our lady of black dresses and braids has...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
167K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy