Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Dance Is Blowing Up The Internet, And The Reactions Are Great

When Wednesday Addams started busting a move to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps in Episode 4 of Wednesday , and people couldn't, and still can't, get enough of it. Along with the success of the show in general, people are absolutely loving the dance, posting their thoughts on Twitter and recreating the dance on TikTok.

While reviews for Wednesday have been mixed , one thing everyone seems to agree on is how fabulous Jenna Ortega is as the lead of the Wednesday cast . While she has seemed like the perfect person for Wednesday since the first teaser , one of the major reasons people seem to really be gravitating toward her now on social media is this fabulous dance, as @yredfield_rb explained on Twitter, posting:

See more

What’s even more amazing about this dance is Ortega choreographed it herself, as she explained in a video for Netflix . The cast was also reacting to the dance in the video, and they all gushed over Wednesday’s moves, calling it one of the favorite moments in the show. Along with the cast, fans had a similar reaction, like @wth_rattt who posted:

It’s the fact that she fully choreographed that herself and she felt insecure about doing it as well. [cry laughing emoji] literally everyone in the cast adores this dance and she thought it was going to be bad. I think everyone loves it.

While the choreography harkens back to moves from Bob Fosse and has its own original creepy twist, it’s also a fun callback to moves that Wednesdays of the past have busted. Some fans were quick to point out and admire Ortega’s moves that not only throw it back to some of the character's old moves but also provide more fun Easter eggs for fans to find in Wednesday . @Si3Fru enthusiastically pointed out the moves that paid homage to a Wednesday of the past, tweeting:

See more

It’s also become abundantly clear that this dance will be repeated by the masses, as @a_nonserviam tweeted:

I'm predicting this is gonna be a 'thing' on dance floors across the globe... Doing the 'Wednesday'. 'Going all Wednesday.'

Well, that user was right, Wednesday’s dance has already gone viral on TikTok too, with many fans recreating the dance, and posting their great reactions to the scene.

For example, a TikTok from Konni has over 2.3 million likes. Her caption translates to: "this epic scene can't get out of my mind." Then in the video she expertly recreates Wednesday’s dance, check it out:

Another viral TikTok from Emily Meding shows two girls doing the dance to a different song in Wednesday-inspired looks, and has been liked by over 2 million people. Check it out:

Wednesday's moves are immaculate, and perfect for recreation, as these TikToks have proved. I know for me a day hasn't gone by since the show's release where I didn’t see someone recreating Ortega’s moves at least once on my For You Page.

This dance trend appears to be rocking the internet and the show is a hit on the 2022 TV schedule , as more fans recreate the dance, and continue to praise Ortega for her creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and all-together ooky dance moves.

To check out Wednesday and the character's amazing moves, you can do so with a Netflix subscription .