Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Chisora 3 – Tonight’s Live Results From London
By Mark Eisner: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0, 24 KOs) put on a clinching & mauling display in stopping journeyman Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) by a tenth round knockout on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez on Josh Taylor: “I’ll knock him out”
By Scott Gilfoid: Teofimo Lopez wants to fight WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor if he gets past challenger Jack Catterall in their rematch in January. It’s fair to say that the lions Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez have spotted age & vulnerability in Taylor, and they’re ready to finish him off once they get their hands on him.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford analyzes Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez fight
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford expects former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez to walk down and impose his will on former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their match in March. The World Boxing Council has ordered the Plant vs. Benavidez fight as a final...
BoxingNews24.com
Derek Chisora says Tyson Fury is the reason he got the opportunity
By Barry Holbrook: Derek Chisora is bitter despite being given the opportunity that he didn’t earn for a world title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) says the sole reason he’s getting this fight is because of Fury, as he told his promoters he wanted him, and they went along with it.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury needs surgery, Usyk fight likely delayed
By Jack Tiernan: ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury revealed that he’s going to need right elbow surgery following his 10th-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora on Saturday night, which could result in his unification bout with IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk being delayed. Just how long Fury...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury Stops Derek “War” Chisora!
By Ken Hissner: At Tottenham Hotspur indoor Stadium, Tottenham, UK, before 65,000 in attendance Saturday over ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank Boxing) and Frank Warren (Queensberry Boxing) in the Main Event both from the UK, WBC World Heavyweight champion stopped Derek “War” Chisora in their third meeting giving him a beating stopping him in the eleventh round.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly defeats Troy Williamson, Arthur
By Charles Brun: Josh Kelly (13-1-1, 7 KOs) used his fast feet to defeat top ten 154-lb contender Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. The former Eddie Hearn promoted Kelly, 28, picked up his third...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn “will be fighting sooner than you think”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says that with the information that he knows about Conor Benn’s case over his failed drug tests, he believes there’s a “good chance” that he won’t be receiving a ban. As such, Hearn says he expects Benn (21-0, 14 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Juan Estrada 115 vs. Roman Gonzalez 114.7 – weigh-in results
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada weighed in at 115 pounds for his title defense of his WBC and Ring Magainze super flyweight title, while challenger Roman ‘Chocolatito’Gonzalez weighed in at 114.7 lbs on Friday for their headliner trilogy match on DAZN, this Saturday, December 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona.
BoxingNews24.com
Munguia rejects Janibek fight, wants Golovkin or Charlo next
By Craig Daly: Jaime Munguia has made it clear that he’s not interested in using his #1 ranking with the WBO to challenge middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly for his title. You can argue that no one expected Munguia to agree to a fight against Janibek (13-0, 8 KOs) because...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko to be announced soon
By Craig Page: Bill Haney says he thinks there would be an announcement soon on his son, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 14 KOs), and #1 WBC Vasyl Lomachenko. Bill points out that it won’t be him that makes the announcement for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight because that’ll...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder can happen in England in May says Eddy Reynoso
By Dan Ambrose: Eddy Reynoso says he’s favorable to the idea of his fighter undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defending against his WBO mandatory John Ryder next, potentially in England. Ryder’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already contacted Reynoso about making the fight with Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs), and...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner targeting Regis Prograis after February fight
By Brian Webber: Former four-division world champion Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner posted on social media to let Regis Prograis that he intends to challenge him for his WBC light welterweight title after the first fight of his three-fight deal with BLK Prime in February. Broner waited until Prograis...
BoxingNews24.com
Juan Francisco Estrada predicts wide decision over Roman Gonzalez
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada predicts that he’ll defeat Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez by a wide 12 round decision this Saturday night in their trilogy match on December 3rd on DAZN at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom) WBC and Ring Magazine super...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury “will happen next” – Bob Arum
By Barry Holbrook: Top Rank boss Bob Arum says he’ll begin negotiating the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury undisputed clash next Monday, providing Derek Chisora doesn’t upset his plans by pulling off an upset against ‘The Gypsy King’ on Saturday. As long as Fury doesn’t get...
BoxingNews24.com
Estrada vs Gonzalez 3: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in an epic trilogy fight on Saturday night (December 3) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the Super-Flyweight legends opened up on their remarkable journeys to the pinnacle of the sport. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn believes Canelo will fight in London in May against John Ryder
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn said today that he’s interested in matching undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez against his WBO mandatory John Ryder in London. Ryder defeated Zach Parker last weekend to place himself in a position to challenge Canelo as the WBO mandatory. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk’s promoter tells Fury: “You better win on Saturday”
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk told a defensive-looking Tyson Fury not to lose his fight against Derek Chisora on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) wants to ensure that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) doesn’t get...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury will be arrested if he slaps Usyk says David Haye
By Jim Calfa: David Haye says Tyson Fury will get arrested if he goes ahead with his threat to slap Oleksandr Usyk in the face if he sees him ringside this Saturday night for his fight against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Fury slapping Usyk in an unprovoked manner would be seen as a physical assault.
BoxingNews24.com
Roman Gonzalez ready for Juan Estrada this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona
By Jack Tiernan: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is ready to unseat WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada in their trilogy bout this Saturday night. (Photo credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom or Michelle Farsi/Matchroom) Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) and Chocolatito (51-3, 41 KOs) will meet in a 12-round...
Comments / 0