Read full article on original website
Related
Ten Years After Weed Became Legal In Colorado, Sen. Hickenlooper Introduces Federal Legalization Bill
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), who was Colorado’s governor when the state became the first in the union to legalize recreational marijuana, formally introduced a bill calling for federal marijuana legalization. At the time, Hickenlooper was actually against legalization but over the years, he changed his perspective and started to...
US Cultivators Produce Nearly 50M Pounds Of Weed Yearly, MMJ Sales To Launch In MS & More Cannabis Reg. Updates
U.S Cannabis Cultivators Producing Nearly 50 Million Pounds Of Marijuana Per Year. In 2022, the total amount of marijuana grown both legally and illegally is expected to surpass 48.8 million pounds, according to Whitney Economics’ calculations. 2022 U.S. Cannabis Supply Report anticipates that the amount of legally cultivated cannabis...
Donald Trump Defeated Again: Federal Appeals Court Halts Special Master Review Of Documents Seized From Mar-A-Lago
The special master, Judge Raymond J. Dearie, was appointed to review the more than 13,000 documents related to Trump’s time in office to determine what should be off-limits to investigators. This is a major setback for Trump and good news for the Justice Department's investigation into his mishandling of...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cannabis Leaders High Tide, Trulieve & Boston Beer Co. Share An Inside Look Intro Their Strategy
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider recorded some interviews while we were at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Check out the cool guests we interview and their insights into what you should be paying attention to!. Guests:. Vahan Ajamian, CPA, Capital Markets Advisor - High Tide HITI. Kim Rivers, CEO - Trulieve...
Can You Get High From Smoking Hemp? Now You Can With Boston Hemp's THCa Bud
Boston Hemp Inc. launched THCa, a new hemp strain. THCa is reported to have similar effects as smoking cannabis. The major difference is, cannabis is not legal in many states and THCa is. Because it is hemp, it falls under federal law. THCa flower is cannabis that falls under the...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author On Why Silicon Valley Fears Elon Musk's Twitter: 'He Doesn't Need A Job Or Money'
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election and has co-authored two books with the former president, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his support for Elon Musk. What Happened: The best-selling author questioned why Silicon Valley’s "WOKE" feared Musk, apparently referring...
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Twitter Files Revealed: Musk Reacts To Exposure Of Company's Response To Hunter Biden Story
The story published in the New York Post was based on materials obtained from a laptop left at a Delaware repair shop. In October 2020, both Twitter and Facebook faced challenges over restricting stories connected to Hunter Biden. To restore public trust in Twitter, CEO Elon Musk hinted last month...
Canadian Hemp Companies Join Forces As Government Deregulates CBD Distribution
Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd., a private Canadian company with a focus on whole plant utilization for hemp foods, extracts and sustainable industrial products announced that it has acquired True North Cannabis Corp's retail and bulk distribution assets including all True North’s current and future products. True North...
Who Are The Winners And Losers Of G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil?
Ahead of the OPEC + meeting this Sunday to discuss its oil production policy, the European Union decided to ban all maritime transports of imported Russian oil on Monday. Led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and in collaboration with the G7, Western nations are set to impose a price cap on all Russian oil that is transported by sea. These initiatives are meant to limit Russia’s funds for war, without disrupting the supply of oil to the world.
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting
Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Why Trump's Niece Wants Him To Campaign In Georgia Ahead Of Senate Runoff: 'You Should Be Calling Your Own Shots'
Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has been having a running feud with the former president. Mary used next week's Senate runoff in Georgia to post a sarcastic video message to her uncle. Georgia voters are set to choose their U.S. Senator in a runoff election scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Benzinga
What is a Stock Buyback?
US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
Benzinga
Where National Storage Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Storage NSA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for National Storage. The company has an average price target of $49.57 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $42.00.
Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs, Curaleaf Holdings With Outperform Ratings
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF with an Outperform rating and a price target of $4.50. The company awaits the closing of the Columbia Care CCHWF acquisition, which is expected to occur by the end of 1Q23 and should prove transformative. He expects standalone revenue...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0