Laramie County School District 1 urging families to complete meal applications; accepting donations for student debt
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With more than three-quarters of Laramie County School District 1’s student meal debt in November charged to students without a free or reduced meal application on file, the district is urging families to complete the paperwork. “We recognize that many families in our community may...
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announces winner of Women’s Leadership Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Award, Dr. Danielle Ryan. Dr. Ryan teaches at Laramie County Community College and has a longstanding reputation for unwavering community support and business success. She exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership award.
Church elder targets student
In the Union on Dec. 2, Todd Schmidt, an elder of the Laramie Faith Community Church, displayed a message targeting a university student. Students crowded around T. Schmidt blocking his message from sight until Dean Ryan O’Neil asked him to take down the name of the student displayed. O’Neil...
Cheyenne resident wins over $300,000 at Cheyenne Horse Palace
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident hit a $313,840 jackpot at the Cheyenne Horse Palace on Thursday, Dec. 1. “My Christmas dreams have come true,” said the winner, who did not want to be identified in the release. “I am very blessed and plan to help my immediate family. Now, I can retire. I am so very grateful, and I love the Horse Palace.”
Obituaries: Hirsch; Burchett
Richard Alan Hirsch: December 31, 1959 – November 26, 2022. Richard Alan Hirsch, age 62 of Cheyenne, WY died November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 31, 1959 in Cheyenne. Richard graduated from East High School and the University of Wyoming, with a B.A. in Theater and Dance and a Minor in History.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
United Way of Laramie County announces new executive director
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — United Way of Laramie County has announced that Kris Whitfield will be assuming the role of executive director effective today, Dec. 1. Whitfield was originally hired on staff at UWLC as director of business development and marketing. Kris will follow retiring Executive Director Vernon Dobelmann. “Although,...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (12/2/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year. I enjoy having a great meal with family and watching football from morning to night; what else could you ask for? I have a lot to be thankful for and one of those blessings is the successful surgery my wife had a few weeks ago to repair a detached retina. We spent 10 days at home with Judy lying down on her left side. Although this wasn’t the vacation we planned, it was quite restful. We watched old movies, hung out, and basked in the love we received from our community through phone calls, prepared meals, and flowers. Cheyenne rocks!
Obituaries: Johnson; Randell; Cooper
Angela Dee Johnson: August 23, 1973 – December 30, 2021. Angela Dee Johnson, 48, of Cheyenne, Wyoming went home to her heavenly father on December 30, 2021 after a battle with Covid19. She was born to Ava and Gary Rice on August 23, 1973, in Paola, Kansas. Angela loved...
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to hold service to remember loved ones this holiday season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will be hosting its 27th Annual Tree of Remembrance Lighting Ceremony tomorrow at the David Hospice Center. Everyone is invited to place a paper dove on the tree in remembrance of loved ones during the holiday season at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
Gov. Gordon: 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast keynote speaker is Auntie Anne’s founder
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon is inviting the public to the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, where the keynote speaker will be Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s pretzel franchise. This year, the Prayer Breakfast will be at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne,...
Wyoming, Nebraska burglary suspects arrested in Colorado on fugitive warrants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects wanted by authorities in Wyoming and Nebraska have been apprehended in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are now in custody on fugitive warrants in Colorado, the Pine Bluffs Police Department said. Pine Bluffs police reported the arrest at 11:08 a.m., just...
As City Faces Housing Crisis, Future In Limbo For Row Of Empty Historic Cheyenne Homes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A row of gorgeous homes in a picturesque Wyoming landscape sit perpetually empty in Cheyenne even as the city is feeling the pinch of a severe housing crisis. The puzzlingly vacant properties lie on land shared by the High Plains Arboretum...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/30/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cowboys open Homestand hosting Grand Canyon on Saturday
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Cowboys return home for the first time in 20 days when Wyoming hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It will be the first of three straight home contests for the Pokes. The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are hosting the...
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Gifted New Wheels After Van Break-In
What started out as a bad week for Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne has turned around, thanks to one generous donor in particular. After hearing the news that the nonprofit's van, affectionally known as the Billboard, was broken into and damaged over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ANB Bank stepped in to help.
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
