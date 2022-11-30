ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Paul Whelan calls home from Russia after more than a week without contact

Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said. Paul was also able to speak with the US Embassy in Moscow and informed them he had returned to his normal penal colony from a prison hospital Friday, according to a senior State Department official.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy

The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program

The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation's weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 -- its eighth ICBM launch this year.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days

As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill. The US does not have a national standard on paid sick leave, a rarity among industrialized nations. Roughly 1 in 5 civilian workers lack paid sick days, but the prevalence of the benefit varies widely by occupation and wage, according to federal data. Public sector workers, management and professional employees and higher-earning staffers are more likely to have access to paid sick days.
MAINE STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs

After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US approves $380 million missile sale to Finland

The Biden administration on Thursday approved a $380 million sale of missiles to Finland, just days after approving a separate $323.3 million arms sale to the Nordic nation. The administration informed Congress it had approved the possible sale of Stinger anti-aircraft shoulder-fired missiles and related equipment, according to a news release from the US State Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy