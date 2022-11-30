Read full article on original website
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner's transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration. "The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner's transfer...
State Department adds Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group to entities of concern under International Religious Freedom Act
The Biden administration is adding the Wagner Group, an infamous private Russian military firm, to the list of Entities of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act "based on its actions in the Central African Republic," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. In addition, Cuba and...
Paul Whelan calls home from Russia after more than a week without contact
Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said. Paul was also able to speak with the US Embassy in Moscow and informed them he had returned to his normal penal colony from a prison hospital Friday, according to a senior State Department official.
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program
The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation's weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 -- its eighth ICBM launch this year.
Biden and Macron affirm commitment to Ukraine but diverge on willingness to speak with Putin
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demonstrated a united front in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine but offered divergent answers over their willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, relaying that they spent much their recent meeting discussing the invasion. Biden told reporters...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 -- years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited -- were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS. The...
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
READ: Appeals court ruling halting special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks. Sources close to the planning described a super-sized event...
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill. The US does not have a national standard on paid sick leave, a rarity among industrialized nations. Roughly 1 in 5 civilian workers lack paid sick days, but the prevalence of the benefit varies widely by occupation and wage, according to federal data. Public sector workers, management and professional employees and higher-earning staffers are more likely to have access to paid sick days.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia,...
US approves $380 million missile sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Thursday approved a $380 million sale of missiles to Finland, just days after approving a separate $323.3 million arms sale to the Nordic nation. The administration informed Congress it had approved the possible sale of Stinger anti-aircraft shoulder-fired missiles and related equipment, according to a news release from the US State Department.
