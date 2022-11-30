ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming senior RB CJ Hester can almost taste the rainbow and a state title

By Mike Dyer
 3 days ago
Wyoming senior running back CJ Hester plans to eat a package of Skittles and drink a lemon-lime Gatorade before Saturday's state championship game in Canton.

After all, it's become a tradition this postseason for the Ohio Mr. Football finalist. In 2021, Hester's pregame locker room snack consisted of a blue Gatorade and a Kit Kat.

"I changed it up a little bit; I haven't told you guys," Hester said with a smile before Tuesday's practice. "I rock with the Skittles now. It's been working. The yards have been improving. It's just a new thing now I guess."

Why change anything at this point for the undefeated Cowboys (15-0) who play Cleveland Glenville (14-0) in the Division IV state final Saturday (7:30 p.m. kickoff) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It is the final contest of seven state championship games this weekend.

Glenville, which features several players with major college scholarship offers including senior linebacker Arvell Reese (Ohio State verbal commit), was ranked No. 1 in the season's final Associated Press Division IV state poll, while Wyoming was No. 2.

"They're just an extremely talented team across the board," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. "They're well-coached. They're a very good football team. And it's going to be a battle."

Wyoming is making its fourth state final appearance with its most recent state title in 2018 as the Division IV state champion. Wyoming also won a Class AA state title in 1977 and was a Class AA state runner-up in 1975.

This season has been a special journey for the Cowboys, who qualified for their 10th consecutive postseason. Wyoming has won 67 consecutive regular-season games, the most in any division in Ohio.

"The kids are just focused individuals; driven," Hancock said. "Of course this has always been their goal to get to the state championship game and to win a state championship. But, each and every week they hit the reset button, focused 100% on our opponent for that week and really went out and performed."

Hester, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan, continues to rise to the occasion for the Cowboys, who have outscored opponents 560-55 through 15 weeks. He scored three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 32-20 win over Steubenville in a state semifinal last week.

Hester has rushed for 3,074 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. He is No. 14 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's career list with 7,079 yards rushing.

Despite all the statistics, Hester and his teammates simply want the ultimate prize: A state championship.

"I'm determined," Hester said. "At the end of the day that's the whole goal. We've been talking about this since we were freshmen like, 'We're going to win one.' And now we're here now let's go get it. It's not going to be easy but we got to go get it."

