Plymouth, MA

Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday.

Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest.

Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in the Shops at 5 Way complex. Oehme fled the scene on his bicycle where he was apprehended by Officer Grasso a short distance later, according to officials.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

“Plymouth is a beautiful Town and we like to keep it that way,” the Plymouth Police Department wrote in a social media post. “Lately, there has been an uptick in vandalism and we appreciate your help in being vigilant and calling us when you see something.”

Comments / 20

Lee Angus
3d ago

I think he should to jail. for what he did. And to teach young man to not ever did it against. or do some community service too.

Bo Poe
3d ago

who t f is failing to raise these kids. who's the Daddy......

