Lindsay Lohan Reveals Plans For Kids With Bader Shammas & Whether She’ll Let Them Act

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30r0df_0jShZTzb00
Image Credit: Photographed by Roe Ethridge, Styled by Dara

Lindsay Lohan has been busy with her Hollywood comeback — see her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas and it appears she has plans for another big move: starting a family! Chatting with her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried for the latest Interview, the former Disney star opened up about having children with her husband Bader Shammas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfQ8f_0jShZTzb00
Lindsay Lohan was photographed for the latest ‘Interview’ issue. (Photographed by Roe Ethridge, Styled by Dara)

“I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things… and I want to have kids,” Lindsay replied after being asked about her future plans following her long absence from the entertainment industry. While Amanda seemed surprised at the news, she also offered up words of encouragement, telling Lindsay she can have both a family and a career. “The best part is that you found a partner that you wanted to marry,” Amanda added. “You seem like you’re in a nice space.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIED3_0jShZTzb00
Lindsay Lohan opened up about having kids. (Photographed by Roe Ethridge, Styled by Dara)

The Herbie: Fully Loaded star went on to say that she and Bader have discussed where they would like to raise their children, with their home headquarters in Dubai being a front runner. “That’s what we’ve talked about,” Lindsay told Amanda. “It’s so safe there, and the schools are great.” Lindsay had moved to Dubai after her troubles in Hollywood began over 10 years ago. “It’s so detached from everything that I’m used to when I’m here in the States. And there are no paparazzi,” she explained. “It’s nice to have a separate world that’s my own.”

As for her kids following in her Hollywood footsteps, which began for Lindsay when she was just a toddler, the star quickly replied to Amanda’s question with an “Oof.”

Lindsay’s family planning lines up with what a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt,” the source explained. “Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPiU4_0jShZTzb00
Lindsay Lohan steps out with her new husband Bader Shammas. (MEGA)

A second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan, is also ready for her daughter to welcome children. “Dina wants a little Lindsay running around. Dina adores being a grandma,” the insider claimed, referencing Lindsay’s brother Michael’s

kids. “Dina is so happy that Lindsay has found such a great husband and has such a solid healthy relationship. She’s seen her through all the ups and downs of past relationships so it’s truly the biggest relief in the world that she’s finally found her perfect match.”

