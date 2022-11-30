ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Health officials to start testing Oakland Co. sewage for polio, CDC says

By Mike Stobbe
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5SHH_0jShZM3k00

Oakland County, Michigan, and Philadelphia are joining the small list of U.S. localities that are looking for signs of polio infections in sewage, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the communities will test for polio in sewage for at least four months. Communities in New York state began testing earlier this year after a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio outside New York City.

CDC officials say they have been talking with other communities about also starting polio wastewater testing. They are focused on cities and counties with low polio vaccination coverage and those in which travelers had visited the New York communities where polio was found.

Officials say identifying the virus in sewage can help a city or county accelerate and target vaccination campaigns.

Health officials around the world have used wastewater to track COVID-19 outbreaks. The CDC currently is receiving wastewater sampling data for the coronavirus from all 50 states. This year, commercial laboratories began testing wastewater for mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

Next year, health officials in Houston and Colorado plan to begin testing sewage for several other health threats, including germs with antibiotic resistance, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, norovirus and other bugs. If the pilot goes well, the wider testing will be rolled out to other parts of the country, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

Related
doniphanherald.com

Outcomes Examined for Cannabis Users After Lower-Extremity Bypass

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing lower-extremity bypass, cannabis use is associated with reduced graft patency, increased amputation, and increased opioid use, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Vascular Surgery. Drew J. Braet, M.D., from the University of Michigan in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Alive after 25 cardiac arrests, Ypsilanti woman grateful for Michigan Medicine care

ANN ARBOR, MI - April Hogan suffered more than 25 cardiac arrests about 18 months ago. She had a major blockage in the left coronary arteries of her heart, a condition known as acute left main thrombosis. Most patients in her condition would not survive, said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ashraf Abou el ela of the University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New surgery treatment plan could reduce recovery time and opioid use, study says

A Michigan health systems says it has found a better way to manage pain and reduce recovery time in spine surgery patients. By incorporating an enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) treatment plan, Corewell Health East said it has been able to lessen patients’ pain and reduce opioid use by 35%, according to a retroactive study published in The Spine Journal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed tapped for Wayne County health director

Wayne County has named Dr. Abdul El-Sayed as a project consultant for its Health, Human & Veterans Services Department with plans for him to take over as director in March, pending county commission approval. El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former Detroit health director, would replace director Melita Jordan, who will serve...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Abed Hammoud named the new co-chair of BRIDGES

DEARBORN — Abed Hammoud, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, has been named the new co-chair of BRIDGES (Building Respect in Diverse Groups to Enhance Sensitivity). Hammoud has extensive experience in law, practicing at both the state and federal levels, including his eight years serving as assistant U.S. Attorney and 15 years as assistant Wayne County prosecutor. Many in the community consider Hammoud an asset due to his accomplished career, and long time dedication and involvement in its affairs. He has also dedicated his time and professional expertise in furthering the community’s civil rights needs.
DEARBORN, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce

Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy