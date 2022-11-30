Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Eat of the Week: Pacha Nikkei's beef hearts are a must-order
Pacha Nikkei nails Peruvian-Japanese cuisine with its creative menu, starring this Eat of the Week.
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
houstoniamag.com
Rare Steakhouse Is Gone. Here’s What’s to Come.
Rare Steakhouse was Washington Corridor's hottest new restaurant at the top of the year. A new concept crafted by Chef Don Bowie (Taste Bar + Kitchen), the restaurant brought an upscale dining experience to the Heights area—for a time. A VIP-style launch welcomed the restaurant's opening in March; however,...
New Sushi by Hidden restaurant will have you in and out in 30 minutes
Sushi by Hidden will offer a speedy 12 pieces for 10 guests at a time.
Just one day a week, Tiny Champions offers Detroit-style pizza
Tiny Champions often sells out of its special that breaks the pizza mold.
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
iheart.com
Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.
A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
3 tony Tanglewood dwellings open their doors for Houston's oldest holiday home tour
Since 1941, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association have hosted the biennial Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour. It's allowed guests into some of Houston's finest addresses to see their holiday decor, while also raising millions of dollars for area charities.The home tour is back this year, with a focus on Tanglewood. Three homes are available for viewing, part of Kappa Kappa Gamma's Making Spirits Bright for Our Community campaign. Homes are open Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.Go inside 414 Shadywood Rd., 5936 Deerwood...
A chat with Big Slim and farewell to Hannah!
Big Slim pays a visit to the show, and a warm send-off to Hannah as she starts a new chapter.
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: December 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in December 2022. The holiday season is in full swing throughout the month of December, but there’s plenty more going on with the return of the Islamic Arts Festival, exciting sports events heading to town, and New Year’s on the horizon.
Houston Next Stop for Detroit-Style Pizzeria, Via 313
This Austin-based pizzeria could open in the summer of 2023.
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closes League City location
Coco Crepes, Waffles and Coffee in League City closed Nov. 27, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. (Courtesy Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee) Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closed Nov. 27 at 2471 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 100, League City, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. The Houston-based franchise eatery served crepes, paninis, waffles, soups and salads.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
papercitymag.com
Houston Mom Turns Her Pandemic Baking Into a New Cookie Shop — Milk Mustache Brings Big Cookies to Tanglewood
Milk Mustache owner Tracy Jones opened her new gourmet cookie shop in the Tanglewood area. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Like many of us, mother of four Tracy Jones took to her kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of making sourdough or banana bread, her focus was cookies — the fresh-from-the-oven home-baked sort. A novice baker with a generous spirit and, one might assume, an outsized sweet tooth, Jones began baking cookies as simply a means of distraction, passing along her sweet treats to family, friends, doctors, nurses and teachers.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
Where to get your Mediterranean food fix in Houston
Here's where to get hummus, shawarma, gyros and more in the Bayou City.
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
cw39.com
Kemah restaurant has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
