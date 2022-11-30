Since 1941, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association have hosted the biennial Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour. It's allowed guests into some of Houston's finest addresses to see their holiday decor, while also raising millions of dollars for area charities.The home tour is back this year, with a focus on Tanglewood. Three homes are available for viewing, part of Kappa Kappa Gamma's Making Spirits Bright for Our Community campaign. Homes are open Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.Go inside 414 Shadywood Rd., 5936 Deerwood...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO