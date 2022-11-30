ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

Rare Steakhouse Is Gone. Here’s What’s to Come.

Rare Steakhouse was Washington Corridor's hottest new restaurant at the top of the year. A new concept crafted by Chef Don Bowie (Taste Bar + Kitchen), the restaurant brought an upscale dining experience to the Heights area—for a time. A VIP-style launch welcomed the restaurant's opening in March; however,...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

3 tony Tanglewood dwellings open their doors for Houston's oldest holiday home tour

Since 1941, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association have hosted the biennial Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour. It's allowed guests into some of Houston's finest addresses to see their holiday decor, while also raising millions of dollars for area charities.The home tour is back this year, with a focus on Tanglewood. Three homes are available for viewing, part of Kappa Kappa Gamma's Making Spirits Bright for Our Community campaign. Homes are open Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.Go inside 414 Shadywood Rd., 5936 Deerwood...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: December 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in December 2022. The holiday season is in full swing throughout the month of December, but there’s plenty more going on with the return of the Islamic Arts Festival, exciting sports events heading to town, and New Year’s on the horizon.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closes League City location

Coco Crepes, Waffles and Coffee in League City closed Nov. 27, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. (Courtesy Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee) Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closed Nov. 27 at 2471 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 100, League City, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. The Houston-based franchise eatery served crepes, paninis, waffles, soups and salads.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Mom Turns Her Pandemic Baking Into a New Cookie Shop — Milk Mustache Brings Big Cookies to Tanglewood

Milk Mustache owner Tracy Jones opened her new gourmet cookie shop in the Tanglewood area. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Like many of us, mother of four Tracy Jones took to her kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of making sourdough or banana bread, her focus was cookies — the fresh-from-the-oven home-baked sort. A novice baker with a generous spirit and, one might assume, an outsized sweet tooth, Jones began baking cookies as simply a means of distraction, passing along her sweet treats to family, friends, doctors, nurses and teachers.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Houston, TX
