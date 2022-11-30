Former South Carolina trooper charged with child sex crime

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former South Carolina trooper has been charged with a child sex crime in Oconee County, authorities said.

Randy Lynn Quinn Jr., 45, of Oconee, has been charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material between May 2021 and September 2021.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after a deputy was contacted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office about a case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. Deputies said the images were of children, but the sheriff’s office would not release the number of images of children that were involved.

According to court records, Quinn faced child-pornography charges in 2011. Based on records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Quinn was a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from 2006 to 2011.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond in the Oconee County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.