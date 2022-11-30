ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kezi.com

Dozens of Eugene children shop with a cop this holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police officers, Lane County Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police troopers shopped alongside dozens of children at the Fred Meyer on W 11th Avenue in Eugene Saturday. The children bought gifts for their families as well as non-perishable food that will help provide a holiday dinner.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Woman arrested after allegedly driving through retaining wall, EPD reports

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges including reckless driving and hit-and-run after allegedly driving through a retaining wall and running from the scene Saturday night, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a house on Quaker Street at about 7:25 p.m. on December 3. Police...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after emergency notification, SWAT team deployment, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Sparrow

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sparrow is a young, energetic dog who is super smart and eager to please!. Sparrow is a one-year-old brown lab and retriever mix who is currently being taken care of by a foster parent. Greenhill Humane Society says Sparrow loves romping around the yard, and would be a great adventure buddy for an active family. He’s also super snuggly, and loves sleeping in bed with his foster parents and hopping up on their couch. Sparrow is a well-rounded dog that will shine in his new home with a little patience and love.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Hundreds turn out for 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One of the oldest and coldest Christmas traditions returned to Springfield Saturday. Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade. Parade organizers spent months planning for the event. Preparations have been underway since April. It cost nearly $10,000. People who came out said...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Lane County to construct new fire evacuation route

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County Board of Commissioners has approved a new wildfire evacuation route that connects two dead-end roads, and it might be the first of many across the county. Lane County Commissioners are looking to connect Laughlin Road and Sarvis Berry Lane, southwest of downtown Eugene. With...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass

EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Florence man charged with murder committed to mental hospital

FLORENCE, Ore. – A man who stands accused of second-degree murder has been found unfit to assist in his own defense and will be committed to Oregon State Hospital, court documents revealed. According to the Florence Police Department, Pouwel Veenstra, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after...
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Police hoping to get more clarity on Ballot Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several local law enforcement agencies have voiced concern on the controversial Ballot Measure 114. The bill goes into effect on Thursday, December 8, but agencies like the Eugene Police Department hope to get some more time and clarity for the measure. Chief Chris Skinner with Eugene Police...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene School District 4J raises cyberbullying awareness with documentary

Eugene, Ore. -- Starting today and throughout the rest of the week, Eugene School District 4J is presenting a documentary for families highlighting the dangers of cyberbullying and the trauma children can suffer because of it. Cyberbullying can lead to a number of problems for a child, and unlike other...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon to create new school for computer and data sciences

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon will expand its educational offerings in fall 2023 with a new School of Computer and Data Sciences, the university announced Monday. According to UO, the new school will be housed in the College of Arts and Sciences and will combine the university's computer science strength with its five-year investment in data science. UO says since 2017, it has hired more than two dozen staff with expertise in data science, launched a data science undergraduate degree program, and created grants and partnerships specifically for the field. For computer science, UO says its head of the department of computer and information science has been helping recruit strong faculty with diverse interests to help the department build its degree programs. UO says the new school will combine these efforts into a new pipeline to educate and train computer and data scientists.
EUGENE, OR

