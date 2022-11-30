EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon will expand its educational offerings in fall 2023 with a new School of Computer and Data Sciences, the university announced Monday. According to UO, the new school will be housed in the College of Arts and Sciences and will combine the university's computer science strength with its five-year investment in data science. UO says since 2017, it has hired more than two dozen staff with expertise in data science, launched a data science undergraduate degree program, and created grants and partnerships specifically for the field. For computer science, UO says its head of the department of computer and information science has been helping recruit strong faculty with diverse interests to help the department build its degree programs. UO says the new school will combine these efforts into a new pipeline to educate and train computer and data scientists.

