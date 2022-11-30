ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely after stroke

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering another stroke on Monday.

The team announced Wednesday that the 35-year-old veteran is not experiencing any lasting effects but will undergo a series of tests over the next week.

It is not believed to be a career-threatening condition for the three-time Stanley Cup champion, the franchise’s all-time leader in games, goals, assists and points by a defenseman.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” general manager Ron Hextall said in a news release. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

Letang missed more than two months in 2014 following a stroke. Tests at the time revealed he was born with a tiny hole in the wall of his heart.

He has played 543 games in the regular season and 69 more in the playoffs since that initial diagnosis.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Letang has one goal and 11 assists in 21 games this season. He leads the team in time on ice with 23:54.

The Montreal native has played his entire 17-year career with Pittsburgh, recording 662 points (145 goals, 517 assists) in 962 games. He won Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017 and trails only longtime teammates Sidney Crosby (1,131) and Evgeni Malkin (1,004) in games played for the franchise.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

