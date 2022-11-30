ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

capemayvibe.com

This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all bird…

This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all birds nests – typically 5-6 feet in diameter! While eagles typically fly solo for much of the year, you may now see them reuniting with their life-long mates. Despite the distance, pairs remain faithful with some relationships lasting up to 20 years! Depending on the eagle couple, you can expect eggs to be laid around January or February, with eagle chicks hatching about a month later. These sassy eagles were spotted at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland.
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Crowds Enjoy Ocean City Christmas Parade

The Grinch gave Santa Claus a bit of competition Friday night at Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade, making his grumpy green appearance on several floats. But in the end, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas aboard a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a white steed, had the last say, as he waved to cheering children in the grand finale of the festive event.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Have You Seen Andrew Brown? Gloucester Twp. Police Continue Search

The Gloucester Township Police Department continues to search for a missing 47-year-old man, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David J. Harkins. On September 16, 2022, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Department of Human Services

This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant

The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

