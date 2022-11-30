This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all birds nests – typically 5-6 feet in diameter! While eagles typically fly solo for much of the year, you may now see them reuniting with their life-long mates. Despite the distance, pairs remain faithful with some relationships lasting up to 20 years! Depending on the eagle couple, you can expect eggs to be laid around January or February, with eagle chicks hatching about a month later. These sassy eagles were spotted at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland.

