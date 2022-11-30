Read full article on original website
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
Caption this! This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all bird…
This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all birds nests – typically 5-6 feet in diameter! While eagles typically fly solo for much of the year, you may now see them reuniting with their life-long mates. Despite the distance, pairs remain faithful with some relationships lasting up to 20 years! Depending on the eagle couple, you can expect eggs to be laid around January or February, with eagle chicks hatching about a month later. These sassy eagles were spotted at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland.
Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City, New Jersey
"We hope we have helped create wonderful memories for those who have come to visit," the attraction's manager said.
Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard. According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list. Cape...
Fresh n’ Crispy: NJ’s BEST fried chicken is at this family-run hidden gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Crowds Enjoy Ocean City Christmas Parade
The Grinch gave Santa Claus a bit of competition Friday night at Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade, making his grumpy green appearance on several floats. But in the end, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas aboard a horse-drawn carriage, complete with a white steed, had the last say, as he waved to cheering children in the grand finale of the festive event.
This magical holiday light show was voted best in NJ for 2022
A fun thing to do during the holidays is pack up the car and go to see all of the holiday lights around the state. Some neighborhoods go all out with each house on the block lighting up the sky. It’s worth taking the trip to see. But there...
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Big Change in Atlantic City, NJ, Orange Loop Restaurant Scene
Over the last several years, the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bringing a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game, which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City. One...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE
Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
Have You Seen Andrew Brown? Gloucester Twp. Police Continue Search
The Gloucester Township Police Department continues to search for a missing 47-year-old man, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David J. Harkins. On September 16, 2022, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section...
New Jersey Department of Human Services
This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
Linwood, NJ, Residents Remember a Very Special Crossing Guard
A man who touched the lives of a lot of neighbors in Linwood is being remembered with a special tribute. According to a post on the Linwood Live Facebook group, crossing guard Arnaldo Lopez passed away recently, and he's being remembered in a special way. Originally, a Christmas Tree was...
Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant
The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
