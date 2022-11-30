Lottery: Powerball players purchased nearly $6 million in tickets earlier this month in WV when jackpot climbed to $2 billion

Read full article on original website
Revenue collections top estimates in November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State revenue collections in November exceeded estimates by $112.6 million. The state estimated it would bring in just more than $367 million in taxes for the month but instead collections totaled $480 million. Exceeding estimates have been a trend during the last two budget years. Following...
GreenPower reports favorable testing results of new buses
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — GreenPower Motor Company, which is going to produce electric school buses in South Charleston, has released results from the first round testing. Mark Nestlen vice president of Business Development and Strategy with GreenPower, said the testing in Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer counties was a success.
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Postgame video recaps: Huntington 28, Parkersburg South 3 (Class AAA Championship)
WHEELING, W.Va. — Check out postgame video recaps from No. 2 Huntington’s 28-3 win over No. 1 Parkersburg South in the Class AAA Championship. (Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down the game) (Postgame “Round of Sound)
Potential for rail strike looms large in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A looming national rail strike threatens to cripple the nation’s economy and some of West Virginia’s largest industries could be slammed. Congress has been working to pass legislation to intervene and avert the rail strike after talks stalled between railroads and some of the industry’s major unions.. The House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday, and the U.S. Senate was poised to take up the bill this afternoon.
Friday blaze destroys 4 apartments in Boone County
BLOOMINGROSE, W.Va. — Several apartments were destroyed in a Friday morning fire in Boone County. The blaze was reported at just after 7 a.m. in one of units at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Toneys Branch Road near Bloomingrose. Four apartments were destroyed in the blaze....
Capito supports son’s move to run for governor, says he will bring energy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says her son is “the most capable and energetic candidate” she’s seen run for governor of West Virginia in years. “I will be supporting him,” the senator said when asked about her son’s campaign during a Thursday...
Winners of six straight, Marshall welcomes old rival Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The hot streak continued for Marshall’s basketball team Wednesday as the squad won for a sixth straight time, defeating Akron, 68-57. The second half of a Mid-American Conference double dip for the Herd (6-1) comes Saturday afternoon when an old rival in the Ohio Bobcats visits the Cam Henderson Center.
Man who killed Capital’s KJ Taylor will spend rest of life in prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
Police release name of Huntington shooting victim
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday evening in Huntington. Christopher Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died at a Huntington hospital shortly after the shooting near the intersection of 18th Street and Ninth Avenue. Huntington police have yet to make an arrest.
Woman shot in leg following Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A 23 year old woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound following a single vehicle crash in Huntington on Friday morning. The incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 200 block of 7th Avenue. Huntington Police said the woman suffered a minor injury to her...
What’s Wrong in our Schools?
The state’s two teacher unions, the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA) and the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia (AFT-WV) are holding a series of public focus groups around the state. The organizations’ leaders—Dale Lee from WVEA and Fred Albert from AFT—acknowledge that the poor outcomes among West Virginia...
Woman charged in Nicholas County stabbing
CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va. — Bail is set at $100,000 for a Nicholas County woman who allegedly stabbed a man with a steak knife. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department said Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, was in a fight with Franklin Mullens, 63, of Craigsville, at his home in Craigsville Thursday afternoon when she stabbed him in the lower neck.
Huntington police investigate fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death in Huntington. A police department news release said a 40-year-old man died in the Fairfield West Area after being shot at around 6:10 p.m. near the 9th Avenue and 18th Street intersection. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
Laborn, Porter and Abraham selected to All-Sun Belt first team
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Three Marshall players received first team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches and select media representatives. Leading the Herd trio on the first team is running back Khalan Laborn, who rushed for 1,475 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Laborn, a Florida State transfer, had made the most of his first season with the Thundering Herd. He was considered a backup to Rasheen Ali heading into the season, but became the lead back after Ali was injured in preseason drills. Ali returned two weeks ago aainst Georgia Southern and the duo is since splitting carries.
