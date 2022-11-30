Lottery: Powerball players purchased nearly $6 million in tickets earlier this month in WV when jackpot climbed to $2 billion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Three Marshall players received first team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches and select media representatives. Leading the Herd trio on the first team is running back Khalan Laborn, who rushed for 1,475 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Laborn, a Florida State transfer, had made the most of his first season with the Thundering Herd. He was considered a backup to Rasheen Ali heading into the season, but became the lead back after Ali was injured in preseason drills. Ali returned two weeks ago aainst Georgia Southern and the duo is since splitting carries.

