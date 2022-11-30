Read full article on original website
What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite
Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
Absolutely Breathtaking! Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth's Jewels To King Charles' Banquet — Photos
Though the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 22, was King Charles' first since taking the throne, it was Kate Middleton who had everyone talking.The brunette beauty wowed in a white Jenny Packham gown that featured stunning floral embellishments at the shoulders and long split sleeves.The mom-of-three's accessories are what really set the look over the top, as she wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings, one of Queen Elizabeth II's bracelets and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. The outing marks the first time Kate has donned a tiara in nearly three years.In addition to the jewels,...
The Cambridges' NYC Trip Is Causing Complications for King Charles and His Burgeoning "Crisis"
King Charles is changing a major royal rule, and his timing is truly everything. England's shiny new pen-hating monarch just put in a request to Parliament to switch up his Counsellors of State—aka the royals who can serve as official stand-ins if he's ever “indisposed.”. Quick background: Under...
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims
Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
Queen Consort Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Tiara for 1st Time at State Banquet
Looking the part! Queen Consort Camilla sparkled at King Charles III’s first state banquet — donning the late Queen Elizabeth II's bejeweled Belgian Sapphire Tiara for the big event. Camilla, 75, and Charles, 74, welcomed Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. on Tuesday, November 22 — the first state dinner hosted by the […]
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
King Charles Has Banned This Dish from All Royal Residences
Guess this won’t be on the menu for this week’s state visit.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Author Alleges King Charles Has "Made Various Threats" to the Sussexes and Warned Them Not to "Slander" Royals
Buckingham Palace could potentially strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" titles depending on the contents of their upcoming Netflix docuseries, as well as Harry's memoir, Spare. Spare. Now 36% Off. Author and royal expert Tom Bower says that tensions between the royals have...
Queen Consort Camilla Channels Queen Elizabeth in First Tiara Moment Under King Charles’ Reign
Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Tuesday. She picked a stunning headpiece previously owned by the late monarch for King Charles' first state banquet. Queen Consort Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara. The royals reunited Tuesday evening for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honor of South...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession
The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
A protester threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, before a statue unveiling of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were egged by a protester while visiting York, UK. The couple avoided the eggs thrown at them by an individual who was reportedly detained by police. In videos of the incident shared on Twitter, the protester appeared to scream: "Not my king." King...
Prince William’s godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace role amid race row
The member of the Buckingham Palace household who resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss is Prince Williams godmother, it has been revealed.Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday, hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks made by a palace aide as “insulting”.Lady Susan Hussey served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady...
St Edward’s Crown to be resized for King Charles III’s coronation
King Charles III will wear St Edward’s Crown for his coronation next year, but it will need to be resized before the significant event.The crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin before the ceremony on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has said.Where the historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels was taken to was kept secret until it was safely delivered.Versions of the St Edward’s Crown are thought to have been used at the moment of coronation for British and English monarchs since the 13th century.The current crown was made for...
Kate Middleton Often Upstages King Charles: ‘People Love to See Her,’ Expert Says
A royal expert shared his thoughts on how King Charles handles Kate Middleton being the focus of more headlines than him.
St Edward's Crown leaves Tower of London ahead of Coronation
The St Edward's Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to be resized for the King ahead of the Coronation. The historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels was taken away to allow for its modification before the ceremony on 6 May, Buckingham Palace said. The movement of the...
