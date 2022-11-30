ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The List

What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite

Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
OK! Magazine

Absolutely Breathtaking! Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth's Jewels To King Charles' Banquet — Photos

Though the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 22, was King Charles' first since taking the throne, it was Kate Middleton who had everyone talking.The brunette beauty wowed in a white Jenny Packham gown that featured stunning floral embellishments at the shoulders and long split sleeves.The mom-of-three's accessories are what really set the look over the top, as she wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings, one of Queen Elizabeth II's bracelets and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. The outing marks the first time Kate has donned a tiara in nearly three years.In addition to the jewels,...
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Fox News

King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims

Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
International Business Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession

The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Independent

Prince William’s godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace role amid race row

The member of the Buckingham Palace household who resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss is Prince Williams godmother, it has been revealed.Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday, hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks made by a palace aide as “insulting”.Lady Susan Hussey served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady...
The Independent

St Edward’s Crown to be resized for King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles III will wear St Edward’s Crown for his coronation next year, but it will need to be resized before the significant event.The crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin before the ceremony on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has said.Where the historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels was taken to was kept secret until it was safely delivered.Versions of the St Edward’s Crown are thought to have been used at the moment of coronation for British and English monarchs since the 13th century.The current crown was made for...
BBC

St Edward's Crown leaves Tower of London ahead of Coronation

The St Edward's Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to be resized for the King ahead of the Coronation. The historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels was taken away to allow for its modification before the ceremony on 6 May, Buckingham Palace said. The movement of the...

