King Charles III will wear St Edward’s Crown for his coronation next year, but it will need to be resized before the significant event.The crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin before the ceremony on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has said.Where the historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels was taken to was kept secret until it was safely delivered.Versions of the St Edward’s Crown are thought to have been used at the moment of coronation for British and English monarchs since the 13th century.The current crown was made for...

5 HOURS AGO