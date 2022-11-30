ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Wren Baker welcomed as WVU Director of Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University officially welcomed Wren Baker as the 13th Director of Athletics on Monday inside the Milan Puskar Center. While Baker’s tenure doesn’t officially start for another two weeks, he outlined what helped lead him to Morgantown following a successful stint of more than six years in the same position at North Texas. Baker had previously been courted by other institutions in large part because he is viewed as a rising star in the profession for what he accomplished at North Texas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Report: JT Daniels to re-enter NCAA Transfer Portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that WVU quarterback JT Daniels will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for a third time. After starting his college career at USC and then transferring to Georgia before arriving in Morgantown, Daniels will once again seek a new home. Daniels...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 15/Super Six)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the MetroNews Top Plays for Week 15 in the Super Six edition of the weekly segment. Thanks to all the players, coaches, parents and team video staffs for supplying us with videos throughout the 2022 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

2022 USA Diving Winter Nationals in Morgantown next week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park will begin a new era in hosting the 2022 USA Diving Winter Nationals Dec. 14-18. Aquatic Center Director of Aquatics Jennifer Lainhart said this is an opportunity for the public to come see more than 100 world-class divers and a dress rehearsal for the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials in 2024 that could be coming to the facility.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown pulls trigger on police training facility and equipment lease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What was once the largest state-of-the-art gun-related facility in the state, is now the temporary property of the city of Morgantown by a 4 to 3 vote. Councilors Joe Abu-Ghannam, Bill Kawecki, Dave Harshbarger and Mayor Jenny Selin voted in favor while Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble, Councilors Brian Butcher, and Ixya Vega voted “no” on a proposal to acquire the former Defense In Depth Facility in Sabraton.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Remember Pearl Harbor… and Lt. Jim Downing

Four years ago, Ray Chavez, the oldest U.S. military survivor of the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, passed away at age 106. His death reminded me of Jim Downing, who at 104 was the second oldest Pearl Harbor survivor. I interviewed the retired Navy Lt. when he came...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital

KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Morgantown police arrest Philadelphia murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Multiple local agencies successfully made a felony arrest of a Philadelphia murder suspect in downtown Morgantown Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from police, members of the Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force took Ronald Johnson into custody without incident in the 300 block of High Street at around 2:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Preston County woman faces charges after Masontown shooting

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested a Masontown woman Friday after a shots-fired call. Police responded to the home on Orchard Lane around 8:45 p.m. and made contact with Cynthia Motta, 69, who appeared to be intoxicated. Motta told police she was tried of the abuse, but she did not seem to be under threat.
MASONTOWN, WV

