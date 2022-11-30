MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University officially welcomed Wren Baker as the 13th Director of Athletics on Monday inside the Milan Puskar Center. While Baker’s tenure doesn’t officially start for another two weeks, he outlined what helped lead him to Morgantown following a successful stint of more than six years in the same position at North Texas. Baker had previously been courted by other institutions in large part because he is viewed as a rising star in the profession for what he accomplished at North Texas.

