Though Baker values retention, West Virginia’s new AD identifies plan for portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monday’s opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal for a 45-day window is sure to captivate college football fans across the country for much of December and January. Roster turnover has never been more prevalent in college athletics. Though circumstances are different everywhere, each program is...
Wren Baker welcomed as WVU Director of Athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University officially welcomed Wren Baker as the 13th Director of Athletics on Monday inside the Milan Puskar Center. While Baker’s tenure doesn’t officially start for another two weeks, he outlined what helped lead him to Morgantown following a successful stint of more than six years in the same position at North Texas. Baker had previously been courted by other institutions in large part because he is viewed as a rising star in the profession for what he accomplished at North Texas.
Gee cites tough schedule as part of reason West Virginia retained Brown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Five days have passed since West Virginia University announced Wren Baker would serve as the school’s 13th Director of Athletics. Later that same day, the Mountaineers made it known Neal Brown would return for a fifth season as head football coach in 2023. Considering how...
Report: JT Daniels to re-enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that WVU quarterback JT Daniels will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for a third time. After starting his college career at USC and then transferring to Georgia before arriving in Morgantown, Daniels will once again seek a new home. Daniels...
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 15/Super Six)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the MetroNews Top Plays for Week 15 in the Super Six edition of the weekly segment. Thanks to all the players, coaches, parents and team video staffs for supplying us with videos throughout the 2022 season.
2022 USA Diving Winter Nationals in Morgantown next week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park will begin a new era in hosting the 2022 USA Diving Winter Nationals Dec. 14-18. Aquatic Center Director of Aquatics Jennifer Lainhart said this is an opportunity for the public to come see more than 100 world-class divers and a dress rehearsal for the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials in 2024 that could be coming to the facility.
Photo gallery: National cross country champion Irene Riggs honored at Morgantown H.S.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Photo gallery from a ceremony at Morgantown High School to honor Nike Cross Nationals Champion Irene Riggs. She placed first in the event Saturday in Portland, Oregon. (Photo gallery by Teran Malone)
Morgantown pulls trigger on police training facility and equipment lease
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What was once the largest state-of-the-art gun-related facility in the state, is now the temporary property of the city of Morgantown by a 4 to 3 vote. Councilors Joe Abu-Ghannam, Bill Kawecki, Dave Harshbarger and Mayor Jenny Selin voted in favor while Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble, Councilors Brian Butcher, and Ixya Vega voted “no” on a proposal to acquire the former Defense In Depth Facility in Sabraton.
Remember Pearl Harbor… and Lt. Jim Downing
Four years ago, Ray Chavez, the oldest U.S. military survivor of the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, passed away at age 106. His death reminded me of Jim Downing, who at 104 was the second oldest Pearl Harbor survivor. I interviewed the retired Navy Lt. when he came...
Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital
KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
Morgantown police arrest Philadelphia murder suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Multiple local agencies successfully made a felony arrest of a Philadelphia murder suspect in downtown Morgantown Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from police, members of the Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force took Ronald Johnson into custody without incident in the 300 block of High Street at around 2:30 p.m.
Monongalia County prosecutor calls for lawmakers to look at marital exemption language
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A county prosecutor is urging state lawmakers to take a look at removing marital exemption language when it comes to sexual assault allegations. Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher addressed the Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary during Monday’s legislative interim committee meetings. DeChristopher told...
Preston County woman faces charges after Masontown shooting
MASONTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested a Masontown woman Friday after a shots-fired call. Police responded to the home on Orchard Lane around 8:45 p.m. and made contact with Cynthia Motta, 69, who appeared to be intoxicated. Motta told police she was tried of the abuse, but she did not seem to be under threat.
Monongalia County murder case headed to the grand jury, new details released
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County murder case is going to a grand jury for consideration following a preliminary hearing Monday in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. Police have charged Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, with first-degree murder in the Nov. 15 stabbing death of Jamey Corbin, 47, of Fairmont.
