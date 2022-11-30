A former New Jersey cop barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home and shot her dead before killing himself, according to a local prosecutor’s office. The horrifying murder-suicide was discovered Monday when authorities found the bodies of retired Atlantic City police officer William Beattie and his ex Erin Gatier inside her home during a welfare check, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday night, according to reports. Beattie got inside the South Jersey home where he fatally shot the mother of two and then himself, the prosecutor’s office said, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Both were 47. A co-worker of Gatier from several years...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO