Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case
A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: After Complaints, Fugitive With Stolen Gun, Drugs Arrested
As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did. And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police: 2 Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident
Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Atlantic County inmate faces new charges of beating teen girl unconscious
An Atlantic County inmate accused in the brutal attack of another inmate is now accused of beating a teenage girl unconscious. Shakur Aabid, 28, was ordered held this week in the assault of an underage girl inside an Atlantic City business earlier this year. Aabid already faces attempted murder charges...
Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager
Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing
TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.
2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police
Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts
After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Incident involving police chase, carjackings, and gunfire ends with suspect dead on I-95 in Delaware
A suspect is dead after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
‘Diamond was my rock’: Authorities investigate shooting death of trans Black woman in Germantown
Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found facedown, shot several times inside her home on Manheim Street near Morris Street in Germantown just after midnight on Thanksgiving morning.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses
A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ’s Bayside State Prison
Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.
US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor
A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
