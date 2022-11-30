ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing

TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
2 Men Wounded In Daytime Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Two men were wounded in a daytime shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2:29 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire near Hummock and Hobart Avenues and the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, but no victim.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend in murder-suicide

A former New Jersey cop barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home and shot her dead before killing himself, according to a local prosecutor’s office. The horrifying murder-suicide was discovered Monday when authorities found the bodies of retired Atlantic City police officer William Beattie and his ex Erin Gatier inside her home during a welfare check, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday night, according to reports. Beattie got inside the South Jersey home where he fatally shot the mother of two and then himself, the prosecutor’s office said, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Both were 47. A co-worker of Gatier from several years...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts

After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident

Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Abdur Catoe, of Camden, Arrested & Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses

A Camden City man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, November 7, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. On November 29, 2022, Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ryan Hodge.
CAMDEN, NJ
US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
CAMDEN, NJ
