ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.
LAKEVILLE, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?

(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway

Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
BARABOO, WI
B102.7

Minnesota Tinder Date Turns Into Police Pursuit

A Minnesota woman is regretting that she "swiped right" after she became involved in a police chase during a Tinder date. I'm sure the date started with the best of intentions. Maybe a nice dinner then the two would hop on the back of the suspect's Honda motorcycle for a nice cruise around town.
MINNESOTA STATE
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-3-22 wounded officers sue sig sauer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states including Wisconsin saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol. It’s the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New Hampshire federal court. It says there have been more than 100 incidents of the P320 pistol unintentionally discharging when the user believed they did not pull the trigger. In many cases described, the gun discharged while still in the user’s holster, seriously injuring them. Sig Sauer says the gun is designed to fire when the trigger is pulled, and includes internal safeties that prevent the firearm from discharging.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin sees increase in invasive pest Spongy Moth for a third consecutive year

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) caught 202,300 spongy moths (formerly named gypsy moths) in 10,044 traps this summer. A spongy moth is an invasive pest that has been spreading westward since its introduction to North America. Caterpillars feed on the leaves of many species of trees and shrubs, especially oaks, and can cause severe leaf loss when feeding in large numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy