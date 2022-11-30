Read full article on original website
Related
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.
Inside look: Wisconsin State Patrol catches drivers speeding from the air
If you are speeding on Wisconsin freeways, it isn’t just the troopers on the ground who might be tracking your speed. They are also in the air.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?
(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
Minnesota Tinder Date Turns Into Police Pursuit
A Minnesota woman is regretting that she "swiped right" after she became involved in a police chase during a Tinder date. I'm sure the date started with the best of intentions. Maybe a nice dinner then the two would hop on the back of the suspect's Honda motorcycle for a nice cruise around town.
Endangered Person Advisory: Car found on HW 67
Willie Victory’s family reported his missing Thursday afternoon. Police say he made suicidal statements to family during his last contact with them. His vehicle was located unoccupied with the keys in it on Highway 67 over the Missouri River.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
radioplusinfo.com
12-3-22 wounded officers sue sig sauer
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states including Wisconsin saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol. It’s the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New Hampshire federal court. It says there have been more than 100 incidents of the P320 pistol unintentionally discharging when the user believed they did not pull the trigger. In many cases described, the gun discharged while still in the user’s holster, seriously injuring them. Sig Sauer says the gun is designed to fire when the trigger is pulled, and includes internal safeties that prevent the firearm from discharging.
wpr.org
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency’s policy board on Dec. 14...
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin sees increase in invasive pest Spongy Moth for a third consecutive year
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) caught 202,300 spongy moths (formerly named gypsy moths) in 10,044 traps this summer. A spongy moth is an invasive pest that has been spreading westward since its introduction to North America. Caterpillars feed on the leaves of many species of trees and shrubs, especially oaks, and can cause severe leaf loss when feeding in large numbers.
Comments / 1