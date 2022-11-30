Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Plenty of holiday activities in Coldwater this Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of activities this Saturday in Coldwater. It all starts with a Barry Ugly Sweater 5K walk/run at 9:00 a.m.. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.. Funds from the event will benefit Christine Barry and her family as she battles cancer.
wtvbam.com
Biz Aid of Coldwater offering free post-Christmas recycling event
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Biz Aid Recycling at 90 Darling Drive in Coldwater will be holding a post-holiday community recycling event between December 28 and 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. There will be no charge to drop off recycling during those four days. The State...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Hillsdale distributes over three-million pocket Constitutions
Hillsdale has surpassed yet another milestone, distributing over three million free pocket constitutions to individuals, schools, and legislators nationwide. “As part of our extensive educational outreach, which reaches far beyond the confines of campus, we seek to reach and teach as many people as we can about topics vital to our survival as a free people,” said Bill Gray, chief marketing officer and vice president of marketing at Hillsdale College.
Community rallies for bookstore, Fire destroys home: Jackson headlines Nov. 26 – Dec. 1
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County community is rallying behind a local bookstore hoping to save it from possible closure. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see...
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
inkfreenews.com
Medical Director Named At Goshen Center For Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Urs von Holzen, MD, MBA, FACS, has been appointed medical director at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He oversees quality performance standards and guides strategic planning, growth and development for the cancer center. “We are grateful for the willingness and vision of von Holzen to take on...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Walsh Hall rector unexpectedly departs
Kate Palko, the rector of Walsh Hall, “will no longer serve” in that position, according to an email sent to residents on Wednesday evening by Bre Tornifolio, a director of residential life who supervised Palko and Walsh Hall. Residents reported Palko had already left the dorm. “I write...
abc57.com
The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
WNDU
C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town during Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade. The parade will more than 100 Christmas-themed floats and the iconic Santa Claus. It’s happening on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony in Beckwith Park starting off the event at 6 p.m.
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
95-unit apartment and townhome development planned in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ground could be broken on a new apartment complex, to be called Kings Landing, in 2023. The tentative plan consists of three buildings, consisting of a total of 82 apartment flats and 13 townhomes. The complex is proposed for a location near the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Karen Peet retires after 16 years at PCRH
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It was time to say thank you and good bye on Wednesday at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Wednesday was the last day on the job for hospital employee Karen Peet. She is retiring after spending the last 16 years of being the kind and welcoming...
Kalamazoo County farm shouldn’t be surprised violations leading to enforcement, township says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — One day prior to a Comstock Township farm being forced to cease commercial operations over multiple zoning issues, township officials say the farm’s owners shouldn’t be surprised by the enforcement action being taken. In a lengthy statement outlining its point of view in...
abc57.com
Garvin Roberson found deceased, Silver Alert cancelled
ELKHART, Ind. - Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, has died after investigators found him inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Michigan State Police troopers found his 2022 Honda CRV in the area of Fawn River Road and White...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: The Patio in Coldwater announces closing after six years in business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for nearly six years, The Patio has announced they will be closing. The current closing date is December 18. The owners said on their Facebook page that the past couple of years have been an uphill battle for the shop at 577 East Chicago in Coldwater.
WANE-TV
Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown
Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
discoverkalamazoo.com
Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan
It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
abc57.com
New baby animal at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Potawatomi Zoo's newest addition in South Bend, a 3-week-old Southern Tamandua pup, born healthy and strong, and the Zoo is pretty sure it's a boy. However, while the little anteater hasn't been given a name yet, people on social media have been suggesting "Fidget", "Pimento" and "Squee".
