Hillsdale has surpassed yet another milestone, distributing over three million free pocket constitutions to individuals, schools, and legislators nationwide. “As part of our extensive educational outreach, which reaches far beyond the confines of campus, we seek to reach and teach as many people as we can about topics vital to our survival as a free people,” said Bill Gray, chief marketing officer and vice president of marketing at Hillsdale College.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO