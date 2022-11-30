ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

wtvbam.com

Plenty of holiday activities in Coldwater this Saturday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of activities this Saturday in Coldwater. It all starts with a Barry Ugly Sweater 5K walk/run at 9:00 a.m.. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.. Funds from the event will benefit Christine Barry and her family as she battles cancer.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Biz Aid of Coldwater offering free post-Christmas recycling event

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Biz Aid Recycling at 90 Darling Drive in Coldwater will be holding a post-holiday community recycling event between December 28 and 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. There will be no charge to drop off recycling during those four days. The State...
COLDWATER, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Hillsdale distributes over three-million pocket Constitutions

Hillsdale has surpassed yet another milestone, distributing over three million free pocket constitutions to individuals, schools, and legislators nationwide. “As part of our extensive educational outreach, which reaches far beyond the confines of campus, we seek to reach and teach as many people as we can about topics vital to our survival as a free people,” said Bill Gray, chief marketing officer and vice president of marketing at Hillsdale College.
HILLSDALE, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
ALLEGAN, MI
inkfreenews.com

Medical Director Named At Goshen Center For Cancer Care

GOSHEN — Urs von Holzen, MD, MBA, FACS, has been appointed medical director at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He oversees quality performance standards and guides strategic planning, growth and development for the cancer center. “We are grateful for the willingness and vision of von Holzen to take on...
GOSHEN, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Walsh Hall rector unexpectedly departs

Kate Palko, the rector of Walsh Hall, “will no longer serve” in that position, according to an email sent to residents on Wednesday evening by Bre Tornifolio, a director of residential life who supervised Palko and Walsh Hall. Residents reported Palko had already left the dorm. “I write...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest

ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade

Santa Claus is coming to town during Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade. The parade will more than 100 Christmas-themed floats and the iconic Santa Claus. It’s happening on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony in Beckwith Park starting off the event at 6 p.m.
DOWAGIAC, MI
MLive

95-unit apartment and townhome development planned in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Ground could be broken on a new apartment complex, to be called Kings Landing, in 2023. The tentative plan consists of three buildings, consisting of a total of 82 apartment flats and 13 townhomes. The complex is proposed for a location near the new Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PORTAGE, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Karen Peet retires after 16 years at PCRH

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It was time to say thank you and good bye on Wednesday at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Wednesday was the last day on the job for hospital employee Karen Peet. She is retiring after spending the last 16 years of being the kind and welcoming...
COLDWATER, MI
abc57.com

Garvin Roberson found deceased, Silver Alert cancelled

ELKHART, Ind. - Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, has died after investigators found him inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Michigan State Police troopers found his 2022 Honda CRV in the area of Fawn River Road and White...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown

Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
HUNTERTOWN, IN
discoverkalamazoo.com

Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan

It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

New baby animal at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Potawatomi Zoo's newest addition in South Bend, a 3-week-old Southern Tamandua pup, born healthy and strong, and the Zoo is pretty sure it's a boy. However, while the little anteater hasn't been given a name yet, people on social media have been suggesting "Fidget", "Pimento" and "Squee".
SOUTH BEND, IN

