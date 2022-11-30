ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming in Top 10 for Decrease in Unemployment Claims

According to a report by WalletHub, new unemployment claims in Wyoming were 46% lower than in the previous week and 20.7% lower than in the same week last year, the fourth biggest decrease in the U.S. Based on data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, there were 1,762 new...
WYOMING STATE
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained

It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?

Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
WYOMING STATE
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Abortion Case Moved to Wyoming Supreme Court

On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens sent to the Wyoming Supreme Court the case Danielle Johnson et al. v. State of Wyoming et al., which will determine the legality of abortion in Wyoming. The case was originally filed in Teton County at the end of July, a...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
MONTANA STATE
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No

When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
WYOMING STATE
Enrollment Drops in Wyoming Schools

According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education, overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. Across each district, 28 saw a decrease in enrollment, 19 saw an increase, and one district, Uinta, had no change. Enrollment in this school...
WYOMING STATE
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy

HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.
HAWAII STATE
Demystifying Hospice Care in Central Wyoming

Susan Burke is the Community Liaison at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. K2Radio News sat down with Burke to talk about hospice care and transitions on the Report to Wyoming podcast last month. You can listen to the full interview here. When her mother passed away unexpectedly in 2004, shortly...
CASPER, WY
The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Hits Solar Panels and Sage Grouse

We had a caller, Jeff from Butte, on Monday's statewide radio show. He loved the fact that Governor John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", fired his entire policy team. He also really liked the part of the episode dealing with oil, gas, solar panels, and sage grouse. As someone who talks Montana politics every day, I concur.
MONTANA STATE
It’s Easy For Wyomingites To Relieve Sinus Pressure And Drainage

It's bound to happen and it can be painful and irritating, but your sinuses are going to fill up with nasty and you'll need relief. Every time I travel to a humid climate location and come back to the dry climate in Wyoming, my sinuses get confused and out of whack. It's almost a guarantee that I'll have some sort of congestion, dry throat and snot.
WYOMING STATE
VIDEO: Wyoming, Behold the Trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear’

In Wyoming, we're no strangers to bears, nor are we strangers to bear attacks. In fact, we've written a few stories recently about those bear attacks, including one story of college students literally fighting a bear to save their friend. The students walked away from that fight, but some people...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Game & Fish Investigating Deaths of 77 Diseased Ducks

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced that they investigated a situation that resulted in the deaths of many waterfowl. That's according to a press release from Game & Fish, who wrote that on Tuesday, personnel with the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area discovered 77 dead mallard ducks, as well as one afflicted Canada goose who had to be euthanized.
WYOMING STATE
Replacing Wyoming’s Barbed Wire With Virtual fencing

We are used to seeing barbed wire fencing here out west and all over this nation. But what if technology allowed us to replace it with something cheaper and more reliable?. Barbed wire was patented way back in 1867. In 1874, Joseph Glidden of De Kalb, Ill., invented a practical machine for its manufacture, that the innovation became widespread.
WYOMING STATE
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
