Wyoming in Top 10 for Decrease in Unemployment Claims
According to a report by WalletHub, new unemployment claims in Wyoming were 46% lower than in the previous week and 20.7% lower than in the same week last year, the fourth biggest decrease in the U.S. Based on data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, there were 1,762 new...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?
Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Abortion Case Moved to Wyoming Supreme Court
On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens sent to the Wyoming Supreme Court the case Danielle Johnson et al. v. State of Wyoming et al., which will determine the legality of abortion in Wyoming. The case was originally filed in Teton County at the end of July, a...
Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
Enrollment Drops in Wyoming Schools
According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education, overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. Across each district, 28 saw a decrease in enrollment, 19 saw an increase, and one district, Uinta, had no change. Enrollment in this school...
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy
HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.
Demystifying Hospice Care in Central Wyoming
Susan Burke is the Community Liaison at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. K2Radio News sat down with Burke to talk about hospice care and transitions on the Report to Wyoming podcast last month. You can listen to the full interview here. When her mother passed away unexpectedly in 2004, shortly...
Wyoming Files Second Federal Lawsuit About Oil & Gas Lease Pause
The State of Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit this week against the U.S. Department of Interior about its Bureau of Land Managment's decision to pause oil and gas lease sales from April through September 2021. The state filed a petition on Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court and refiled...
The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Hits Solar Panels and Sage Grouse
We had a caller, Jeff from Butte, on Monday's statewide radio show. He loved the fact that Governor John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", fired his entire policy team. He also really liked the part of the episode dealing with oil, gas, solar panels, and sage grouse. As someone who talks Montana politics every day, I concur.
It’s Easy For Wyomingites To Relieve Sinus Pressure And Drainage
It's bound to happen and it can be painful and irritating, but your sinuses are going to fill up with nasty and you'll need relief. Every time I travel to a humid climate location and come back to the dry climate in Wyoming, my sinuses get confused and out of whack. It's almost a guarantee that I'll have some sort of congestion, dry throat and snot.
VIDEO: Wyoming, Behold the Trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear’
In Wyoming, we're no strangers to bears, nor are we strangers to bear attacks. In fact, we've written a few stories recently about those bear attacks, including one story of college students literally fighting a bear to save their friend. The students walked away from that fight, but some people...
Wyoming Game & Fish Investigating Deaths of 77 Diseased Ducks
The Wyoming Game & Fish Department announced that they investigated a situation that resulted in the deaths of many waterfowl. That's according to a press release from Game & Fish, who wrote that on Tuesday, personnel with the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area discovered 77 dead mallard ducks, as well as one afflicted Canada goose who had to be euthanized.
Replacing Wyoming’s Barbed Wire With Virtual fencing
We are used to seeing barbed wire fencing here out west and all over this nation. But what if technology allowed us to replace it with something cheaper and more reliable?. Barbed wire was patented way back in 1867. In 1874, Joseph Glidden of De Kalb, Ill., invented a practical machine for its manufacture, that the innovation became widespread.
Wyoming Hiker Captures Stunning Video Of Grizzly And Wolves
The thought of coming into contact with a grizzly bear or wolf is frightening, would you agree? Getting to see them in the wild (at a safe distance, of course) is a wish that many people make when visiting certain places around Wyoming. Just like anything in life, the more...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
