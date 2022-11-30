ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Dwayne Johnson Talks Working With Ex Dany Garcia After Their Split, And The Advice He’d Give For Former Couples Hoping To Do The Same

By Adrienne Jones
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnVwl_0jShYKOv00

Dwayne Johnson is known for a number of things. He’s known for sharing jacked post-workout pics , and also for letting fans in on his homemade late night cheat meals , obviously, but he’s also known for being one of the world’s most beloved and hardest working stars. And, the eyebrow-raising wrestler turned mega-star actor turned movie-producing powerhouse got a lot of help along the way to his enduring fame from his producing partner, Dany Garcia, who just so happens to be his ex-wife. Johnson recently talked about working with her, and offered some advice to other exes who are looking to do the same.

What Did Dwayne Johnson Say About Working With Dany Garcia?

The former spouses began their company, Seven Bucks Productions, in 2012, several years after finalizing their divorce in 2008. Garcia has also served as his manager for a number of years, and with their profiles in the industry being as high as they are, people are often intrigued by how the exes have managed to build an empire together while not letting any of the old wounds of their marriage get in the way. During an interview with Sway’s Universe , Johnson was asked about their enduring partnership and he said:

Where we’re at today comes with a lot of work and a lot of digging in. I mean, that was years ago. Now, while marriage wasn’t in our cards, we did realize, ‘Well, wait a second, we’re building something that’s pretty cool.’ Marriage may not be in our cards, but building business can be. And that took time.

Many exes (they’ve both since remarried, him in a secret wedding to Lauren Hashian in 2019) wouldn’t even consider such a thing as working together, especially after their personal relationship had come to an end. Truthfully, a lot of people would rather just disappear off of the face of the earth than even see or hear from their ex-spouse again, so the fact that Garcia and Johnson saw the importance and potential benefits of them getting together to build a business was already a giant accomplishment. He continued, and offered some words of wisdom on how other exes can do the same:

I will say my advice and council here would be -- and it sounds a lot easier said than done, quite frankly it is -- but, man, when you can skillfully communicate your feelings and your intentions, and you come to the table with your partner as you are going through separation or divorce -- I’ve been there. Stuff can get ugly at times when you’re having these conversations... but if you can get through the sludge, and it requires great communication, then on the other side of that is usually some greatness.

He echoed Garcia’s sentiments from a Newsweek interview in 2016, when she noted that they “​​took the time to clean up the areas we weren't communicating in the right way,” a process she noted took about a year. And, clearly, that work has paid off. Not only is he, as mentioned, one of our most recognizable movie stars, but their company has put out hits and well-received fare like Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle and it’s sequel, Shazam! , the expectation-meeting Hobbs & Shaw , Rampage, the Florence Pugh starring Fighting with My Family, DC League of Super Pets , Johnson’s HBO series, Ballers , NBC’s Young Rock , and the recently dethroned Black Adam , just to name a few.

He continued, and said that finding that common ground was essential for their professional partnership and will be the thing to help other former couples work together, as well, adding:

Usually you find a nice common place where you can work with your ex, your spouse, your ex-spouse, and get to a good place and stay focused on whatever the goals are. For us, it came down to communication. And that wasn’t easy for me. Years ago, I would, like a lot of dudes, we keep our emotions inside.

He learned to stop bottling up his emotions and it helped him become a movie star. If that’s not a reason to at least give it a try, then nothing is. Dwayne Johnson’s list of upcoming movies is an impressive one, and includes next year’s holiday film, Red One , so you can be sure that you’ll be seeing a lot of the fruits of his labor with Dany Garcia in the near future.

Comments / 4

Related
People

Dwayne Johnson Says He's Grateful for Thanksgiving with Family: 'We Count Our Blessings'

Johnson shared on Instagram that he and his mother still get emotional over the holiday because they weren't able to afford a Thanksgiving spread back when he was a teen Dwayne Johnson isn't afraid to get sentimental on Thanksgiving. The Jumanji star shared snippets of his Thanksgiving meal on Instagram as he spent the holiday with wife Lauren Hashian, their two daughters, Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 6, his mother Ata Johnson and other family and friends. Johnson started out his trio of posts by sharing a video of the...
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in shop he used to steal from

Dwayne Johnson bought every Snickers bar from a shop he used to steal from to right a childhood wrong.The Rock explained that, aged 14, he used to steal a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 before his daily workout session as he couldn’t afford to buy one.To shoppers’ delight, the Black Adam star offered to pay for their groceries, as well as buying every single Snickers bar in the store.“I have been waiting decades to do what I’ve been getting ready to do now,” Johnson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Oscars slap: Will Smith ‘understands’ if audiences think it’s ‘too soon’ for new filmBob Dylan apologises for using machine to sign £497 books'Leave Meghan alone': Stormzy references Duchess of Sussex on new album
People

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source

Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister

Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
167K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy