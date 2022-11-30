Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Laingsburg kicks off the Christmas season with Winterfest
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A week-long of holiday festivities is coming to Laingsburg with Winterfest. The celebration will kick off on Sunday at 4 p.m. and include a 5K run, a business decorating contest, a house decorating contest, and other community activities. There will be a lighted Christmas parade starting...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Lansing are giving away trees, but it’s more than just about aesthetics. The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More
It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
WILX-TV
Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 800 Michigan kids and their families can stroll through the zoo enjoying the wonderland of lights, having s’mores, hot cocoa, family photos, pictures with Santa, and collecting toys and activities to do at home as a family through A Kid Again’s holiday toy giveaway.
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Lansing to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
WNEM
Local event offers reduced fees for pet adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. The Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, it features reduced adoption fees for fully spayed and neutered dogs and cats, capping out at $50.
Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Lansing
Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based specialty cookie shop, opened a new location in Lansing this morning.Customers began waiting in line around 7:45 this morning, said Crumbl Cookies Lansing owner Andrew Lord. The other nearest locations of the cookie shop include Grand Rapids, Novi and Ann Arbor."One thing that we have noticed is that people will drive as far as Grand Rapids - that's an hour in each direction - just to get cookies," Lord said.Lansing residents Honorine Akono and Morgan Roy waited in line for almost an hour to get a box of cookies. "I love Crumbl Cookies," Akono said. "I first...
WILX-TV
Holiday shoppers prepare for the gift-giving season
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The season for gift-giving has arrived and holiday shoppers are getting ready. Especially parents as kids will be looking forward to the toys. The impact of inflation and the rising costs of goods may have some wondering what it will look like for both the parent buying the toy and the child receiving the toy. There has been a 2 percent increase in toys this year and toy companies are also taking a hit from the increase as they see sales drop.
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit organization celebrates community support, funds used on children, families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 15,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk people rely on Child and Family Charities for child welfare, behavioral health, and prevention services. That’s why so many people attended the Red Nose Ruckus Gala on Friday night in East Lansing. The Lansing-based nonprofit received sponsorships that...
WILX-TV
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
Lansing community rallies around Capital City BBQ after emotional Facebook post
Capital City BBQ and Saddleback BBQ owners made an emotional Facebook post expressing the troubles Capital City BBQ has been facing, and the post has gained a lot of traction in the Lansing community.
WILX-TV
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire. Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.
WILX-TV
Lansing Public School District outlines plan to get students back on track
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a school board meeting on Thursday, the Lansing Public School District outlined its plan to get students back on track. The plan comes two days after the Michigan Department of Education released a list of underperforming schools. There were also schools in Jackson and Livingston counties.
WILX-TV
Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas. A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving. Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are...
WILX-TV
A Lansing resident’s experience helping the homeless and how you can help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are people who may turn their heads when they see a homeless person. Others give money to those who panhandle on the street but the money you give may not always help the person, you’re giving it to. The national alliance to end homelessness...
WILX-TV
Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot shortage has been making flights more expensive and cancellations more common. However, there could be a solution in the form of high school students. Eaton, Ingham and Clinton county school districts are joining forces for a flight school. Enrollment opens this spring. Keegan Gudobba...
What's the policy of renting in Lansing?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Comments / 0