LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The season for gift-giving has arrived and holiday shoppers are getting ready. Especially parents as kids will be looking forward to the toys. The impact of inflation and the rising costs of goods may have some wondering what it will look like for both the parent buying the toy and the child receiving the toy. There has been a 2 percent increase in toys this year and toy companies are also taking a hit from the increase as they see sales drop.

LAINGSBURG, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO