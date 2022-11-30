ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Laingsburg kicks off the Christmas season with Winterfest

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A week-long of holiday festivities is coming to Laingsburg with Winterfest. The celebration will kick off on Sunday at 4 p.m. and include a 5K run, a business decorating contest, a house decorating contest, and other community activities. There will be a lighted Christmas parade starting...
LAINGSBURG, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing launches a new tree planting program for residents and businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Lansing are giving away trees, but it’s more than just about aesthetics. The Lansing Parks & Recreation Department and Public Service Department Forestry Division are partnering with the Lansing Board of Water & Light to prioritize new tree plantings across the City, with a strong focus on areas of need.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More

It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Local event offers reduced fees for pet adoption

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. The Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, it features reduced adoption fees for fully spayed and neutered dogs and cats, capping out at $50.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Lansing

Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based specialty cookie shop, opened a new location in Lansing this morning.Customers began waiting in line around 7:45 this morning, said Crumbl Cookies Lansing owner Andrew Lord. The other nearest locations of the cookie shop include Grand Rapids, Novi and Ann Arbor."One thing that we have noticed is that people will drive as far as Grand Rapids - that's an hour in each direction - just to get cookies," Lord said.Lansing residents Honorine Akono and Morgan Roy waited in line for almost an hour to get a box of cookies. "I love Crumbl Cookies," Akono said. "I first...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Holiday shoppers prepare for the gift-giving season

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The season for gift-giving has arrived and holiday shoppers are getting ready. Especially parents as kids will be looking forward to the toys. The impact of inflation and the rising costs of goods may have some wondering what it will look like for both the parent buying the toy and the child receiving the toy. There has been a 2 percent increase in toys this year and toy companies are also taking a hit from the increase as they see sales drop.
LAINGSBURG, MI
WILX-TV

108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County

DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire. Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Public School District outlines plan to get students back on track

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a school board meeting on Thursday, the Lansing Public School District outlined its plan to get students back on track. The plan comes two days after the Michigan Department of Education released a list of underperforming schools. There were also schools in Jackson and Livingston counties.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas. A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving. Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are...
LAINGSBURG, MI
Ask Lansing

What's the policy of renting in Lansing?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy