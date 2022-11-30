Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a Sheriff’s cruiser Thursday morning. The crash happened in the 7 o’clock hour in the eastbound lanes of K-254 and Webb Road. A second vehicle was involved, and another person...
KAKE TV
Wichita police believe body found in Sumner County is connected to homicide investigation
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, which they believe is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29, officers were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing under unusual...
Crash at K-254 and Webb involves Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
A crash on Thursday morning involved a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office vehicle and another car.
KWCH.com
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
Wichita man reported missing leads to homicide investigation
41-year-old Brent Boone is believed by police to be Wichita's latest homicide victim.
KAKE TV
Patrol: Pickup truck ends up in canal after trying to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a collision between a school bus and a pickup truck in south Wichita sent the pickup over the I-135 barrier wall and into the canal. It happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 135 near Pawnee. The patrol reports the...
Large grass fire burns in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon. KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m. Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded […]
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
KWCH.com
Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area....
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
kfdi.com
Fight Causes Lockdown at Wichita West H.S. Friday
A fight at West High School in Wichita led to a temporary lockdown. The altercation broke out Friday afternoon during the school’s lunch hour, officials said. Two students reportedly got into a fight, with more students getting involved after staff members attempted to break them up. Officials said that...
Emporia gazette.com
Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park
A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there. A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy dies 7 years after being hit by semi, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old Wichita boy has died seven years after he was hit by a semi following a junior football game at a local park, his family says. According to his obituary, LaDale Washington Jr. died on November 18. Two of his relatives told KAKE News that he died of complications stemming from the accident on September 26, 2015, when LaDale was just 7 years old.
Radke graduates from Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday was the graduation for the Class of 2022 Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka. The Academy is a grueling year long course with Law Enforcement leaders from across Kansas attending to develop new skills through excellent instruction and to learn from each other. Patrol Sergeant...
KWCH.com
Crews fight to contain large grass fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Crews fought to contain the fire near Florence, sparing homes that were threatened. The Kansas fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire. A large grass fire has been reported in southeast Marion County just outside of Florence. Storm Team 12 says the smoke...
