LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is ready for the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. He is, however, also fearful of one Georgia Bulldogs player who could create issues.

Darnell Washington is one of the most frightening matchups in the country. Georgia already has one star tight end in Brock Bowers. But Washington himself is a challenge to defend especially because of his length. He’s listed at 6-foot-7, 265 lbs.

This season, Washington not only played at tight end, but at times split out wide at receiver. For his troubles, he had his most productive season yet. He caught 25 passes for 403 yards, good for a yards per reception number of 16.1. All three are career-best marks for Washington, who will look to be a factor on Saturday in Atlanta.

At his media availability , one reporter asked Kelly how you defend a player like Washington. The LSU coach wasn’t shy about his answer.

“Hope they don’t throw it to him. Is that what you mean?” Kelly said with a smirk on his face.

Kelly continued, “I mean sometimes, we break this game down to one player against one. You’re hoping that in some situations that your zone coverage, where you have somebody underneath him, over the top. Because really, I mean if you look at it, if it’s just a one-on-one situation, he’s a pretty unique athlete. He can line up and has lined up at wide receiver. That’s not a great matchup for anybody.”

The LSU defense will definitely have its hands full in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. In addition to Washington, they’ll be facing Bulldogs’ stud tight end Brock Bowers.

[ LSUsports ]

The post Brian Kelly fearful of one Georgia matchup nightmare as SEC Championship looms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .