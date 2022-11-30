ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly fearful of one Georgia matchup nightmare as SEC Championship looms

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5AwX_0jShYGs100

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is ready for the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. He is, however, also fearful of one Georgia Bulldogs player who could create issues.

Darnell Washington is one of the most frightening matchups in the country. Georgia already has one star tight end in Brock Bowers. But Washington himself is a challenge to defend especially because of his length. He’s listed at 6-foot-7, 265 lbs.

This season, Washington not only played at tight end, but at times split out wide at receiver. For his troubles, he had his most productive season yet. He caught 25 passes for 403 yards, good for a yards per reception number of 16.1. All three are career-best marks for Washington, who will look to be a factor on Saturday in Atlanta.

At his media availability , one reporter asked Kelly how you defend a player like Washington. The LSU coach wasn’t shy about his answer.

“Hope they don’t throw it to him. Is that what you mean?” Kelly said with a smirk on his face.

Kelly continued, “I mean sometimes, we break this game down to one player against one. You’re hoping that in some situations that your zone coverage, where you have somebody underneath him, over the top. Because really, I mean if you look at it, if it’s just a one-on-one situation, he’s a pretty unique athlete. He can line up and has lined up at wide receiver. That’s not a great matchup for anybody.”

The LSU defense will definitely have its hands full in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. In addition to Washington, they’ll be facing Bulldogs’ stud tight end Brock Bowers.

[ LSUsports ]

The post Brian Kelly fearful of one Georgia matchup nightmare as SEC Championship looms appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 7

Joseph Otwell
3d ago

Go Dawgs!!! Shut out the noise and play your game. Success will follow.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
FRISCO, TX
The Comeback

Ohio State coach makes major decision about future

For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Massive Colorado offer to Deion Sanders revealed

Earlier this week, NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed previous reports that the Colorado Buffaloes wanted to make him their next head football coach. It would certainly be a bold move on its face, but the amount of money the program is prepared to offer Sanders is even bolder.
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

The Comeback

18K+
Followers
506
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy