Colorado Springs, CO

John Schiffer
3d ago

My guns don't cause violence. The individual does. Since you want to blame the guns, then blame cars for drunk drivers, knives and forks for obesity, then blame the buildings on campuses for bullying.

Bonnie Garey
2d ago

1) There is no such thing as an assault rifle...AR definition is "Armer-lite rifle" assault is a verb/action people take. 2) The article is promoting processes that will cause us to lose our Constitutional /amendment rights... which the author is using his right of freedom of speech 3) In the state of Colorado, all firearm purchases must have a background check done

Mickey Bran
3d ago

the Liberals blaming an inanimate object a human finger has to pull that trigger but somehow that guns just massacring people all by itself

