Related
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Relationship between Mayor Cantrell and City Council reaches new low

This week’s drama that pitted Mayor LaToya Cantrell against City Council President Helena Moreno and the majority of council members is just another example of the deep rift between the two branches of city government. Don’t expect it to heal anytime soon. The council was quick to call...
NOLA.com

Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA

A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Orleans Parish Sheriff Hutson announces pay raises for OPSO deputies

NEW ORLEANS — Hourly pay wages will soon go up for most Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, Sheriff Susan Hutson reported that starting on Dec. 8, all eligible hourly workers at the Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.43 per hour, increasing their hourly pay from $15.57 per hour to $18 per hour.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana

City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
AMITE CITY, LA
wrkf.org

What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot

In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory

I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
WWL

New Orleans prepares for President Macron

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

French President Macron visits New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron landed at the Armstrong airport in Kenner for a visit to the city of New Orleans Friday. Macron met with Governor John Bel Edwards and other officials and then made his way down to the French Quarter where massive crowds enthusiastically greeted him as he walked from Jackson Square to the Historic New Orleans Collection.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

WWL

