uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Relationship between Mayor Cantrell and City Council reaches new low
This week’s drama that pitted Mayor LaToya Cantrell against City Council President Helena Moreno and the majority of council members is just another example of the deep rift between the two branches of city government. Don’t expect it to heal anytime soon. The council was quick to call...
Cantrell spokesman discusses recall, HANO board member's reinstatement
HANO, the recall effort, and the reported federal investigation into purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s style consultant were among the topics discussed during a press briefing held by Mayor Cantrell’s communications director.
Dominick Impastato running for at-large seat on Jefferson Parish Council
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In a room full of supporters, Jefferson Parish District 4 Councilman Dominick Impastato made it clear, he wants to change seats on the parish council. “Until Jefferson Parish reaches the potential and the heights that I believe we’re capable of, I will not rest, and...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council allocates $9 million to pay unpaid judgments following FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has decided to allocate $9 million to repay victims who have sued the city and won but haven’t been paid. The city owes more than $36 million to hundreds of claimants. Some of the judgments date back decades. For years, the city hasn’t allocated enough money to pay those claims.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish School Board wants its money back from the Dryades YMCA
A year after declining to renew the charter for James A. Singleton School, the Orleans Parish School Board has filed a lawsuit against the school’s operator, the Dryades YMCA, seeking the return of excess money that the school system gave Singleton and a payment of debt that the YMCA allegedly owed the school.
Orleans Parish Sheriff Hutson announces pay raises for OPSO deputies
NEW ORLEANS — Hourly pay wages will soon go up for most Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, Sheriff Susan Hutson reported that starting on Dec. 8, all eligible hourly workers at the Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.43 per hour, increasing their hourly pay from $15.57 per hour to $18 per hour.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana
City Council Member, Former Police Chief in Louisiana, and another Co-Conspirator Sentenced in Vote Buying Conspiracy in Louisiana. Washington D.C. / Amite City, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that a former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana, and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
wrkf.org
What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot
In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will see pay bumped by more than $2 per hour
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has bumped deputies’ salaries, bringing their hourly pay to $18. The agency announced the pay increase on Thursday, mere hours before the New Orleans City Council was set to adopt the city government's 2023 budget. The pay increase — which amounts to an extra...
NOLA.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
New Orleans City Council working on plan to wipe out unpaid medical bills
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council is working on a plan that could wipe out your unpaid medical bills. This is a plan that will help some people with long-time medical bills they can't pay, and it will help hospitals and doctors with that debt on their books.
New Orleans prepares for President Macron
NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
French President Macron visits New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron landed at the Armstrong airport in Kenner for a visit to the city of New Orleans Friday. Macron met with Governor John Bel Edwards and other officials and then made his way down to the French Quarter where massive crowds enthusiastically greeted him as he walked from Jackson Square to the Historic New Orleans Collection.
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
WGNO
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office also released the remaining identity of one of the victims.
KTBS
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
NOLA.com
Chris Christie's niece kicked off New Orleans plane, injured 6 deputies, officials say
After getting forced off an airplane, for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WWL
