The Winchesters Unveils First Look At Smallville's Tom Welling Joining The Supernatural Universe

By Adrienne Jones
 3 days ago

Supernatural fans who have been tuning in weekly to watch The Winchesters cast deliver a different kind of backstory for Sam and Dean’s beloved, monster-fighting parents have been treated to some great stories about the gang fighting a number of different spooky creatures. But, the particular journey they’re on kicked off because Mary was looking for her dad, and now that we are a stone’s throw away from her finding him, we’ve finally gotten our first look at Smallville ’s Tom Welling joining Supernatural ’s super creepy universe .

What’s Our First Look At Smallville’s Tom Welling In The Winchesters?

The freshman series was able to hold on to the news of casting The CW’s former Clark Kent until New York Comic Con in early October, which was a pleasant surprise for fans. While the premiere episode firmly established that some things with how John and Mary met were quite different from what we’d seen on the parent series, knowing that Samuel Campbell would be around, and portrayed by someone fans love to see, was awesome. And, now you really can see Welling (who will appear in a recurring capacity) in character. Take a look!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GkgK_0jShXz7900

(Image credit: The CW)

Wow. Alright, considering that Mary’s search for her father had led the young team to a number of places filled with zombies and other things that go bump in the night, it really shouldn’t be that big of a surprise to find that one of the people who’d trained her to hunt her whole life would be a bit worse for the wear when she actually located him.

Sure, Samuel is smiling, but he definitely seems to have just been in a fight. The man looks exhausted and kinda sweaty, he looks like he probably took a punch to the face (or two), and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that nasty looking wound on his chest. In case you’re wondering, this picture isn’t from a random Samuel sighting, as he is, in fact, smiling because he’s finally seeing Mary again, who has John with her, and boy I hope one of them has some hydrogen peroxide for that wound:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cL7QH_0jShXz7900

(Image credit: The CW)

While Samuel Campbell (as played by Mitch Pileggi) was only seen on Supernatural for eight episodes, his impact on his daughter’s life is obviously very important. Not only did he turn young Mary into a hunter, but she’s said all season long that finding him is her ticket to leaving the thankless and dangerous non-profession behind.

Samuel is set to show up in Episode 7 (which will also be the fall finale before we get the final episodes of Season 1 early next year), and John’s father, Henry Winchester, also shows up , though we don’t know yet if the Vietnam vet will actually be face to face with the Men of Letters member whom he now knows didn’t simply abandon him and his mom. The crew also gets a line on where they might find the Akrida, so all the pieces are there for fans to get an awesome cliffhanger to set us up for the rest of the season.

You can see how it all goes down when The Winchesters returns to The CW on December 6.

