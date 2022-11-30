MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 18 HOURS AGO