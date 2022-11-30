ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH Home

A suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Saturday. Authorities had initially released limited information as they announced they were investigating a man's suspicious death inside an Amherst Street house. Later, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy had been completed on the man who was shot.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
iheart.com

Senior Belmont Man Faces Charge For Allegedly Trying To Vote Twice In 2016

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A man from Belmont and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one count of wrongful voting in the 2016 presidential election after he allegedly checked in to vote for a second time. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, 83-year-old Richard...
BELMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Good Samaritan helps rescue neighbors from Rochester fire

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A good neighbor rushes to help save a neighbor during a fire in Rochester. Officials say it started early this morning on 132 North Main Street. Three people were sent to the hospital, including two who lived inside the home. Rochester Deputy Fire Chief Jarrod Wheeler...
ROCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver From Milford Clocked Going 116 MPH In New Hampshire: Police

A 25-year-old driver from Massachusetts was arrested for going well over the speed limit while drunk in New Hampshire, authorities said. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, of Milford, MA, was arrested after State Troopers noticed a vehicle speeding on I-93 in Tilton, NH, around 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, New Hampshire State Police report. The Trooper monitoring traffic clocked Morocho-Carchi driving at 116 miles per hour.
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

1 in custody after standoff in Candia

CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
CANDIA, NH
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
PELHAM, NH
newscentermaine.com

Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NASHUA, NH
