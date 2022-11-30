Read full article on original website
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?Still UnsolvedUnity, NH
50 Apple Watches Stolen from Manchester, NH Best Buy
A "highly organized group" has stolen 50 Apple Watches from the Best Buy store at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester over the past month and may be part of similar thefts statewide, according to Manchester Police. Three men have targeted storage areas of the store and have walked...
whdh.com
Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
WMUR.com
Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
whdh.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man charged in connection with Massachusetts armed bank robbery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection with an armed bank robbery in Tisbury, Massachusetts. More than $39,000 was allegedly stolen in the Nov. 17 robbery at Rockland Trust Bank, investigators said. Omar Odion Johnson, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, is one of two men...
nbcboston.com
Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH Home
A suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Saturday. Authorities had initially released limited information as they announced they were investigating a man's suspicious death inside an Amherst Street house. Later, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy had been completed on the man who was shot.
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
iheart.com
Senior Belmont Man Faces Charge For Allegedly Trying To Vote Twice In 2016
HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A man from Belmont and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one count of wrongful voting in the 2016 presidential election after he allegedly checked in to vote for a second time. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, 83-year-old Richard...
Attempted Murder Fugitive From Haverhill Caught In New Hampshire: Police
A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook. Castillo was wanted...
'A joke': NH man charged after fake ad draws calls to candidate
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of posting a fake Craigslist ad for a free trailer with a legislative candidate's number on the day of the election, later telling investigators he meant it to be a joke after a flood of unwanted calls and texts jammed up the candidate's cellphone.
Wounded officers sue Sig Sauer, say gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit, filed...
WMUR.com
Good Samaritan helps rescue neighbors from Rochester fire
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A good neighbor rushes to help save a neighbor during a fire in Rochester. Officials say it started early this morning on 132 North Main Street. Three people were sent to the hospital, including two who lived inside the home. Rochester Deputy Fire Chief Jarrod Wheeler...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
Drunk Driver From Milford Clocked Going 116 MPH In New Hampshire: Police
A 25-year-old driver from Massachusetts was arrested for going well over the speed limit while drunk in New Hampshire, authorities said. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, of Milford, MA, was arrested after State Troopers noticed a vehicle speeding on I-93 in Tilton, NH, around 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, New Hampshire State Police report. The Trooper monitoring traffic clocked Morocho-Carchi driving at 116 miles per hour.
WMUR.com
1 in custody after standoff in Candia
CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
Manchester Police warning the public after rise in gun thefts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are warning the public to lock their car doors after “an alarming number” of gun thefts have been reported this year. Manchester Police say 73 guns have been stolen since the start of 2022, with 43 of them taken from vehicles. “These guns...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
