Government Technology
Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of...
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
WDEL 1150AM
Del. introduces Equity Counts Data Center portal
A new online tool is available in Delaware to help make more sense of data regarding equity. It can be found at the same site where the state tracks COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, overdose deaths and flu cases: the My Healthy Community portal. The Equity Counts Data Center, also known...
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
witn22.org
Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announces Swearing in Ceremony, Transition Committee and Chief of Staff
Pike Creek, DE – Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announced that she will be sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the campus of Delaware State University at 12:30 pm, in the Bank of America Building Longwood Auditorium. York ran...
WBOC
Delaware Launches New Adult Protective Services Hotline
DELAWARE -- The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 the launch of a new hotline for adults experiencing abuse or harm. The hotline connects individuals with free, voluntary services that can protect and save those impacted by abuse. It's...
Cape Gazette
Head Over to Headwater Cove for Fresh New Homes and an Easy Resort Lifestyle
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. If you visit the “communities” link at our Web site...
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Be safe on the roads
Earlier this week, a New Castle crash resulted in the deaths of four people. The fatalities increased Delaware’s number of traffic-related deaths to 144 in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total of 139, which had been the most fatalities since 2006 when the state saw 147 deaths. With a lot...
delawarepublic.org
DOC puts contract for probation behavioral health services out for bid
The Delaware Department of Correction is seeking a behavioral health assessment and treatment provider for thousands of Delawareans on probation. Delaware’s probation and parole population has fallen in recent years, with 2,500 more people leaving supervision than entering it in 2021. But Bureau of Community Corrections Deputy Chief Heidi Collier says the pandemic increased the intensity of behavioral health support needs of that population, which raises the stakes of this contract.
WGMD Radio
Some Delaware Taxpayers to Save Money from New Tax Deduction Available
If you live in Delaware and save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Plan, you may qualify for a new tax deduction on your state returns, thanks to a new law. The deduction will NOT be available for:. Tuition in connection with enrollment or attendance at an elementary or...
Wbaltv.com
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark, Delaware, have arrested two New Jersey men and their female accomplices for a series of robberies in New Castle County. According to the Newark Police Department, Nicholas Williams and Angelo Bimbo of Mount Ephraim posed as firefighters to gain entry into several homes in New Castle County. “Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident,” the Newark Police Department announced on Tuesday. “After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City The post South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware appeared first on Shore News Network.
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a busy few days here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, and throughout the region, as a wide selection of Christmas-themed events are scheduled in pretty much every town and city in the area. There's certainly no shortage of things to see and do during this...
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Electric Cooperative gets new president & CEO
The Delaware Electric Cooperative has its second new CEO in just over a year. Rob Book takes over as president and CEO of the member-owned electric utility that powers more than 112,000 homes, farms and businesses in Kent and Sussex Counties. He replaces Greg Starheim, who stepped in when Bill...
