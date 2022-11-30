NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark, Delaware, have arrested two New Jersey men and their female accomplices for a series of robberies in New Castle County. According to the Newark Police Department, Nicholas Williams and Angelo Bimbo of Mount Ephraim posed as firefighters to gain entry into several homes in New Castle County. “Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident,” the Newark Police Department announced on Tuesday. “After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City The post South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO