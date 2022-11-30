Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
13abc.com
Toledo Newsboys host scholarship banquet, paper sale kickoff
Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend...
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the season debut of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, the BCSN cameras will take you to the Sylvania showdown between Southview and Northview. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have feature games from the Northern Lakes League and the City League. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town at a holiday light show in Maumee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tis’ the season for holiday festivities, and a lot of parents are looking for a way to entertain the kids. There’s a family-friendly event in Maumee that features nearly a mile-long trail of lights set to music. The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru holiday light show.
13abc.com
12/1/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend...
13abc.com
Epworth Preschool helping the less fortunate
Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend...
13abc.com
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
13abc.com
Former UT football head coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Former University of Toledo head football coach Chuck Stobart died earlier this week. According to a statement released by the University of Toledo, Stobart, 90, was a 2012 Varsity T Hall of Fame inductee. He led the Rockets as head coach from 1977 to 1981. During his...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Central Catholic wins state championship, Irish faithful show support
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 100 of the Irish faithful showed up at Nick & Jimmy's on Monroe Street Thursday to support their team from afar as Central Catholic defeated Hoban 28-21 to claim the Division II state title. "You're going to participate as much as you can," Ned...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For December 1, 2022
120 LBS … Archbold’s Jordan Rodriguez does battle with Larry Moreno of Wauseon in the season opener for both teams. Moreno took the win 19-6 as Wauseon defeated Archbold 61-12. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) WRESTLING. Wauseon 61 Archbold 12. 106lbs – Stuckey (W) d. Soles, fall (0:34);...
13abc.com
Old West End organizations host WINTERFEST 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of community celebration for the Christmas season. The event started Friday, Dec. 2, and will go through Dec. 4 celebrating the International Year of Glass and with the annual WINTERFEST 2022.
13abc.com
Neighbors make potentially life-saving rescue in Toledo fire turned house explosion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Vosper Ct. Friday evening. That fire quickly sparked an explosion causing major damage to the south Toledo home. The people inside weren’t hurt though, thanks to some incredibly brave neighbors. Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow...
13abc.com
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
13abc.com
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
13abc.com
No spectators allowed at Lourdes University basketball game this weekend due to threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University announced that spectators will not be permitted at the basketball game on Saturday due to a threat. The game on Dec. 3 is between Lourdes University and Lawrence Tech. The University says the decision was made in coordination with Lawrence Tech and Lourdes Athletic...
Lima News
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf pulls away from Bluffton
OTTAWA – Ottawa-Glandorf jumped out quickly against Bluffton. And the Titans never let up. O-G’s defensive pressure and pin-point shooting led the way for a convincing 63-33 victory over Bluffton in a non-league boys basketball matchup Friday night at Robert J. Hermiller Gymnasium. It was Ottawa-Glandorf’s season-opener. Bluffton...
Toledo Central Catholic overcomes record-setting night by Lamar Sperling to claim OHSAA Division II title
The Fighting Irish won the state title despite Ohio's Mr. Football rushing for 356 yards
13abc.com
Update: Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
toledocitypaper.com
Ink and Iron Makes Its Mark
Ink and Iron Tattoo Parlour is a tattoo shop comprising 10 tattooers from all different walks of life. This shop has one goal: a client experience that is art-centric in a safe and friendly atmosphere. When people are more concerned with the money in their pocket than they are being a service, they bastardize something truly special. Tattooing has been beyond influential in the life of Mike (Panda) Klein, owner of Ink and Iron Tattoo Parlour. In 2014 Ink and Iron Tattoo.
Comments / 0