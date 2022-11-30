ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo Newsboys host scholarship banquet, paper sale kickoff

Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the season debut of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, the BCSN cameras will take you to the Sylvania showdown between Southview and Northview. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have feature games from the Northern Lakes League and the City League. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town at a holiday light show in Maumee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tis’ the season for holiday festivities, and a lot of parents are looking for a way to entertain the kids. There’s a family-friendly event in Maumee that features nearly a mile-long trail of lights set to music. The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru holiday light show.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

12/1/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Epworth Preschool helping the less fortunate

Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former UT football head coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Former University of Toledo head football coach Chuck Stobart died earlier this week. According to a statement released by the University of Toledo, Stobart, 90, was a 2012 Varsity T Hall of Fame inductee. He led the Rockets as head coach from 1977 to 1981. During his...
TOLEDO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For December 1, 2022

120 LBS … Archbold’s Jordan Rodriguez does battle with Larry Moreno of Wauseon in the season opener for both teams. Moreno took the win 19-6 as Wauseon defeated Archbold 61-12. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) WRESTLING. Wauseon 61 Archbold 12. 106lbs – Stuckey (W) d. Soles, fall (0:34);...
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Old West End organizations host WINTERFEST 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of community celebration for the Christmas season. The event started Friday, Dec. 2, and will go through Dec. 4 celebrating the International Year of Glass and with the annual WINTERFEST 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf pulls away from Bluffton

OTTAWA – Ottawa-Glandorf jumped out quickly against Bluffton. And the Titans never let up. O-G’s defensive pressure and pin-point shooting led the way for a convincing 63-33 victory over Bluffton in a non-league boys basketball matchup Friday night at Robert J. Hermiller Gymnasium. It was Ottawa-Glandorf’s season-opener. Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Ink and Iron Makes Its Mark

Ink and Iron Tattoo Parlour is a tattoo shop comprising 10 tattooers from all different walks of life. This shop has one goal: a client experience that is art-centric in a safe and friendly atmosphere. When people are more concerned with the money in their pocket than they are being a service, they bastardize something truly special. Tattooing has been beyond influential in the life of Mike (Panda) Klein, owner of Ink and Iron Tattoo Parlour. In 2014 Ink and Iron Tattoo.
TOLEDO, OH

