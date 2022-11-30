ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bally’s addresses traffic, crime concerns at temporary Medinah Temple casino site

By Robert Channick, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eK42X_0jShXYTe00
The Medinah Temple at North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street, the site for a future Bally's casino, is seen here on Sept. 30, 2022. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Bally’s and city officials addressed concerns about increased crime and traffic at the temporary Medinah Temple casino site during a community engagement meeting Tuesday.

The historic River North building is slated to open in June and operate as a temporary casino for up to three years until the permanent Chicago casino is completed at the Freedom Center printing plant site. Adapting the 110-year-old Moorish-style amphitheater, and the neighborhood, to a 24/7 gambling palace remains a work in progress.

“Everything that we do here is going to be on a test mode to make sure we have the right customer experience, we have easy access, we have people really comfortable with the traffic flow, and how people come in and out during peak times,” said Ameet Patel, senior vice president and regional general manager for Bally’s, during Tuesday’s meeting at the VOCO Hotel. “Ultimately, we plan to take all the lessons learned from Medinah Temple to a permanent site as we develop that in the next four years.”

Over the years, the ornate Medinah Temple has hosted everything from concerts to the annual Shrine Circus. In 2003, the building was redeveloped as a Bloomingdale’s home furnishings store but has been vacant for more than two years after Macy’s sold the building.

The city steered Bally’s toward using the Medinah site for its temporary casino, despite the lack of on-site parking. The casino will occupy three floors at Medinah, with more than 800 gaming positions, including slots and table games, three restaurants and a bar.

Safety protocols include a single point of entry on Wabash Avenue, concealed weapons detection technology and a 24/7 video surveillance system. Outside the casino, license plate readers, private security patrols, traffic coordinators and the police plan to work together to keep the perimeter safe.

Based on traffic counts at other urban casinos, there will be four vehicles arriving and four vehicles departing the casino per minute during rush hour, according to Tim Doron, a transportation consultant whose firm conducted a traffic study on the site, commissioned by Bally’s. To keep traffic flowing, Bally’s has committed to employing three traffic controllers for “at least” the first 90 days of operation, Doron said.

Doron said there are 5,000 parking spaces in nearby garages, with nearly 1,000 spaces available most evenings. With a maximum capacity of 1,500 patrons at the casino, the study estimates 60% will arrive by car, resulting in a peak demand for 500 additional spaces.

“We feel confident that there is ample parking, actually more than ample parking,” Doron said.

The updated traffic study , released in September, has been criticized as “seriously flawed” by Ald. Brendan Reilly, whose 42nd Ward includes the temporary location. It was a theme echoed by several residents at Tuesday’s meeting.

Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, said the traffic study “overestimates” the number of patrons and employees who will walk to the casino and underestimates traffic congestion for the neighborhood.

The lack of free on-site parking and the high cost of garage parking may drive more people to use ride-share, taxi and charter bus options than the study anticipates, he said.

“This will worsen congestion, which is already increasing as tourism and commerce gradually move toward pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

Lisa Hackney-James, an Episcopal priest from nearby St. James Cathedral, was skeptical there would be enough parking for both her parishioners and gamblers at Medinah Temple.

Hackney-James said 200 to 300 people come to services on Sunday morning. She was looking for assurances that the parking lots won’t be “saturated” with casino patrons still rolling the dice from Saturday night.

“It’s never empty on a Sunday morning,” she said.

In May, Bally’s won a heated competition to build the Chicago casino, which is expected to generate $200 million in annual tax revenue for the city. The proposed $1.74 billion complex in River West would include an exhibition hall, 500-room hotel, a 3,000-seat theater, an outdoor music venue, six restaurants and 4,000 gaming positions including slot machines and table games, making it the largest casino in the state.

The Rhode Island-based casino company bought the 30-acre Freedom Center printing site earlier this month for $200 million and executed a sale-leaseback on the land with Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital, raising up to $500 million to help build the casino complex.

A community engagement meeting to discuss the proposed permanent casino is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday at 700 W. Chicago Ave.

Bally’s will appear before the Chicago Plan Commission on Dec. 12, seeking to amend a multiuse planned development already approved for the Tribune Publishing printing plant site.

rchannick@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ray Lopez isn’t buying City Hall’s narrative on crime

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/02/2022): On this edition, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) discusses dropping his bid for mayor, what that means for the race to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023, and running a race for the redrawn 15th ward. Plus, Kasso wonders if the late legend of WLS radio morning drive Don Wade would let the 5th floor of City Hall dictate the narrative on crime? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

City of Hope Evangelistic Ministries in Altgeld Gardens vandalized

CHICAGO — A church on Chicago’s Southeast Side was vandalized during a break-in and church leaders are asking for help catching whoever is responsible. The family-run City of Hope Evangelistic Ministries discovered the mobile home behind their church ransacked Wednesday. Windows were smashed out and doors were broken down. Whoever did this even took condiments […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Consider this your warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tis the season many Chicagoans simply dread. Thursday, Dec. 1, marks the start of the winter overnight parking ban.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story residents should consider a warning.It happens every year, and every year people are caught off guard. They might think that if there's no snow, there's no ban, but the street signs say no parking between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1. It's meant to make it easier for sanitation workers to safely remove any snow.Our nonstop news crews spotted tow trucks out in force right at 3 a.m. on Dec....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Could banks reimburse customers for Zelle scams?

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about what banks plan to do about the recent Zelle scams and an increase in Medicare open enrollment scams. He also shares details about checking with your doctor’s office before paying a bill.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Meet us at the Market: 3 Indiana nurses continue a tradition

CHICAGO (CBS) – Right across the street from CBS 2, the Christkindle Market adds an enormous burst of energy to our neighborhood here in the Loop.For many who visit, it's a cherished annual tradition.Each Friday afternoon until Christmas weekend, we'll introduce you to some of the visitors who help us get into the holiday spirit. And perhaps you too will "meet us at the market."With 23 days until Christmas, a comfortable 46 degrees outside, the Christkindle Market was packed this Friday afternoon. For Taryn Barrow, Michelle Rivera and Karen Parker, a short train ride from northwest Indiana brought them to...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Marina’s Bistro Puerto Rican Restaurant Opening In Uptown

UPTOWN — A Puerto Rican restaurant is opening in Uptown early next year after getting its start from a ghost kitchen during the pandemic. Marina’s Bistro will open in early January at 4554 N. Magnolia Ave., taking over the former Uptown Dry Cleaners spot in the Magnolia Plaza. The restaurant will serve modern takes on Puerto Rican cuisine and have a rum bar.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Parked cars in downtown garages are becoming targets for thieves more and more

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers coming downtown are becoming easy targets – as crooks wait for people to park and then make their move.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday, thieves are lurking and smashing car windows in parking garages in the evening and overnight. Many people are coming back to parking garages in the Loop to find items stolen – not to mention damage to their vehicles.A garage on Monroe Street between Wells and Franklin streets was one of dozens targeted this month. It ruined a visit to the city for an Indiana couple."This trip to Chicago was mental get...
CHICAGO, IL
MuckRock

‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution

Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Most of the stop work order on Sears redevelopment at Six Corners lifted following structural review of work performed without proper permit

Construction on the Sears redevelopment project at Six Corners is cleared to restart after a permit was issued on Nov. 30 to convert the former department store into a mixed-use development with 206 apartments and a ground-floor Target, although a partial stop work order remains in effect for the fifth-floor addition, where steel beams had been installed without the proper permits, according to the city Department of Buildings.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bicyclist shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was riding a bike in Englewood Friday morning when he was shot multiple times by two people in a gray car. Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 700 block of West 74th street. Two offenders got out of a gray vehicle and started shooting in the vitim's direction.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy